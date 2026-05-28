Everything To Know About What Happened to Jamie in Season 2 of 'A Good Girl's Guide To Murder' Jamie Reynolds's disappearance is the Season 2 mystery for Pip and Ravi to figure out. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 28 2026, 11:59 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Season 1 of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder on Netflix tells the story of 17-year-old Pip solving a murder and disappearance mystery in her small England town of Little Kilton. But in Season 2, there's a new mystery to solve, this time involving a local high school graduate named Jamie Reynolds, and Pip even has a hit podcast to share her findings and investigation with viewers.

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So, what happened to Jamie Reynolds in AGGGTM? Season 2 starts with his disappearance and ends in a way that ties up the mystery with a new bow. Well, sort of. It's not the same exact disappearance as the first season and there are new characters and twists to go along with it. But does Jamie's story end the same way as Andie Bell's did?

Source: Netflix

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What happened to Jamie Reynolds in 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder'?

Jamie is presented at the start of the season, and the book the season is based on, as a sort of quiet and shy man who has low self-esteem, but who is also in love with a mysterious woman he met on a dating app named Layla Mead. In an attempt to meet her, Jamie goes missing. It's not until later that Pip and her friends find out what happened to him.

Luckily, Jamie didn't die. He was instead held by a man named Stanlet Forbes. Although Jamie didn't meet Layla in person, she coerced him into trying to kill Stanley for her. But Stanley was able to subdue Jamie and hold him captive instead. So the entire time that Pip is trying to find Jamie, or his body, he is relatively safe while being held by Stanley, who was worried for his own life.

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agggtm season 2 single handily proved why authors should write their own adaptation’s scripts — Hattie¹⁶ agggtm s2 spoilers ✨ (@kindroadbelow) May 28, 2026

At the end of the season, after Jamie comes home, he has a new chance to live a more positive and happier life. He ends up with Nat da Silva, a friend he had feelings for before his disappearance, and his story ends in a much more positive and happier place than viewers might first expect it to, given the dark nature of the show.

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Layla Mead's identity in 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' is revealed early on.

Early on in the season, Pip discovers that Layla is a catfish. The person behind the catfish is a man, Charlie Nowell, whose sister was once murdered by Stanley's father, a known serial killer. Charlie wants Stanley dead for his father's crimes and because Stanley, as a child, was forced to choose his dad's victims. This is why Charlie became Layla on dating apps and began to target people to possibly murder Stanley for him.

DON'T EVER LOCK HOLLY JACKSON OUT OF THE WRITERS ROOM AGAIN #agggtm pic.twitter.com/MTQ6gRG825 — bree ❀ (@chappellofliv) May 27, 2026

Will there be a third season of 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder'?