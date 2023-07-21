Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports What Happened to Jarred Kelenic? Mariners Left Fielder Is Hurt — And Sorry Seattle Mariners player Jarred Kelenic is on the injured list after reacting poorly to his turn at bat. Read on for details, including his apology. By Melissa Willets Jul. 21 2023, Published 10:56 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jarredkelenic

A broken foot — and a busted water cooler. Jarred Kelenic, who plays left field for the Seattle Mariners, says he "let the emotions get the best" of him after not having a successful turn up at bat.

So, what exactly went down that left Jarred on the injured list for an undetermined amount of time? Read on to find out what happened, and what the MLB player is saying in the wake of the accident.

So, what happened to Jarred Kelenic?

Jarred has been left red faced after kicking a water cooler during an emotional outburst. The cringeworthy incident happened after he struck out at bat in the ninth inning, sealing the Mariners' fate in a losing game versus Minnesota, per ESPN.

Not only did Jarred break a bone in his foot, but he clearly feels quite embarrassed about his actions and issued a teary apology. "I made a mistake. I let the emotions get the best of me there," he admitted.

"I just feel terrible, especially for the guys," the outfielder continued. "I just let the emotions get the best of me and I just let them down and take full responsibility for it. It's on me. It just can't happen."

What is Jarred Kelenic's injury update?

Jarred Kelenic in tears as he discusses breaking his foot while kicking a cooler pic.twitter.com/wOEx9LFNrq — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 20, 2023

At time of writing, Jarred was placed on the 10-day injured list, but Seattle manager Scott Servais said that he might keep his player off the field for longer.

"I think it's a learning lesson for him," Scott said about the blatant display of poor sportsmanship, per ESPN, going on to add, "For all players." "Players get frustrated when they're not getting the results they're looking for," he also observed. "But you've got to be able to control your emotions and that's part of being a professional. Last night he let it get the best of him and it affects all of us."

Jarred will likely be in a walking boot for a while, which makes the timing of his return to the Mariners unknown. What's known is that the incident is sparking quite a bit of reaction online.

Social media reacts after the Jarred Kelenic injury seen 'round the world.

Many baseball fans were disgusted by the outburst, but to be fair, most weren't overly surprised by what happened given that Jarred isn't exactly the first professional player to get angry over the outcome of a game. The overriding theme of social media's reaction seems to be finding humor in the incident that has Jarred in tears.

J.K before he kicked the water cooler lol pic.twitter.com/IujT3rZpuG — Jacob Parker (@BakedJake88) July 20, 2023

It's also worth noting that this incident isn't the first time Jarred has let his emotions get the better of him. As a fan pointed out in a blog post, the "aggressive" Mariners star is known to shove people and throw his helmet, even in celebration.