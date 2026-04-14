What Happened to Jayda Cheaves and Dess Dior? Inside the Nightclub Melee Fans believe that rumors of a close friend having relations with Lil Baby caused the fight. By Tatayana Yomary Published April 14 2026, 12:29 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@dessdior

The rules are simple for best friends: You’re a cheerleader, a close confidante, and a ride-or-die if need be. This person is your chosen family, so the level of respect and expectation you have for one another is pretty high. And in an age where betrayal and envy run rampant, it’s imperative to have someone who’s the true epitome of a real friend. This is what entrepreneurs Jayda Cheaves and Dess Dior have in common.

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Jayda and Dess, who met as children, have been locked in for over 15 years. And as both ladies are making their mark in their respective industries, the besties make it a point to always be there for one another, especially in the face of danger. The weekend of April 9, 2026, was no exception.

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What happened to Jayda Cheaves and Dess Dior?

According to a video posted by Block Topicks on X (formerly Twitter), Jayda and Dess were involved in a nightclub melee, and it has gone viral on social media. The video shows punches being thrown between a group of ladies. At the beginning of the video, Jayda, with her hair in braids, is seen being held in a headlock by a woman, while a security guard holds her by the upper body. Other women in the frame are also seen trying to hit the influencer.

Moments later, Dess is seen nearby, wearing a white outfit, running up and throwing multiple punches at multiple people. A security guard is then seen walking swiftly over to Dess in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

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Lil Baby’s ex Dess Dior and his baby mama Jayda Wayda were seen fighting at a club. pic.twitter.com/2p5DrMvfIv — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 12, 2026

Jayda then walks towards the other side of the club as a woman being held by security walks past Dess. Dess, who is being held by another security guard, appears to be looking in the crowd for someone. In the next frame, Dess is seen walking to a group of women and getting into a verbal altercation before being pulled away by security.

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Reports share that the melee followed both women who attended Mariah The Scientist’s Atlanta show. Dess made a surprise appearance to perform her hit song “Stone Cold” with Mariah, as Jayda attended to support both ladies.

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Jayda Cheaves and Dess Dior have been quiet about the altercation.

Ever since the video went viral on social media, Jayda and Dess have been silent about the matter. And of course, it didn't take long for social media user to draw their own conclusions.

According to The Shade Room, as different angles of the fight surfaced on social media, rumors persist that the fight was initially between Jayda and her former friend, Emily Huff. And the gossip blog posted a screenshot of Emily liking a post asking why she allegedly beat Jayda up.

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On X, social media users allege that the fight happened due to Emily allegedly sleeping with Lil Baby, Jayda’s ex-boyfriend and father of her son, Loyal.