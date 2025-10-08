Taylor Swift's Long-Time Friend Jeff Lang Died When She Was in Her Early Twenties Jeff Lang's death was 15 years ago, but Taylor is still thinking about it. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 8 2025, 11:49 a.m. ET Source: Mega

One of the miracles of Taylor Swift's career to date is the way that she has managed to mine her personal life to write songs that feel universal. On "Ruin the Friendship," Taylor appears to be reflecting on a love that never was with one of her close friends from her high school.

Article continues below advertisement

Although she never names who this person was, many have suspected that it was Jeff Lang, whom Taylor has spoken publicly about before, and who died in 2010. Now, many want to know what happened to him.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Jeff Lang?

Jeff died in November of 2010, and his official obituary doesn't contain any information about how he died. Given that Jeff was only a public person because of his relationship with Taylor, and mostly after his death, it seems fair to suggest that his family deserves some privacy about how he died. After his death, though, Taylor did speak about him at the 2010 BMI Country Music Awards.

“Yesterday, I sang at the funeral of one of my best friends,” she shared during the ceremony. “And he was 21, and I used to play my songs for him first. So I would like to thank Jeff Lang.” Even 15 years later, though, it's clear that Taylor still has Jeff in her thoughts, and that, even though she's now engaged, he's still one of the roads in her life that she did not take.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor did hint that Jeff was struggling with his mental health on the 2012 song "Forever Winter." “All this time, I didn't know / You were breakin' down / I’d fall to pieces on the floor / If you weren't around,” she sings in the song. “Too young to know it gets better / I’ll be summer sun for you forever / Forever winter if you go.” She never states explicitly what happened to him, though.

I just learned that Ruin the Friendship is about Taylor’s high school crush Jeff Lang. 🥹 RIP Jeff Lang 🕊️#TSTheLifeofaShowgirl pic.twitter.com/81169Qs93b — MrFranFromAZ ✨🏳️‍🌈 TS12 10/3 ❤️‍🔥 (@mrfranfromaz) October 4, 2025 Source: X/@MrFranFromAZ

Article continues below advertisement

Is "Ruin the Friendship" about Jeff Lang?

"Ruin the Friendship" seems to be about Jeff, and specifically about how Taylor was worried she might ruin their friendship if she told him that she loved him. “When I left school, I lost track of you / Abigail called me with the bad news / Goodbye ... / And we’ll never know why / It was not an invitation,” she sings. “But I flew home anyway / With so much left to say / It was not convenient, no / But I whispered it at the grave / ‘Should’ve kissed you anyway,'" Taylor sings.