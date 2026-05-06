What Happened to Jeni Haynes? Her DID Diagnosis and Testimony Explained Jeni Haynes’ story became international news after her courtroom testimony helped send her father to prison. By Darrell Marrow Published May 6 2026, 12:28 p.m. ET Source: 60 Minutes Australia

Jeni Haynes’ story shocked the world, and people still have questions today. The Australian woman became known internationally after her dissociative identity disorder, or DID, played a major role in the criminal case against her father, Richard Haynes. Her case stunned many people because Jeni did not just survive years of abuse. She also used the very condition her trauma created to help bring her father to justice.

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Jeni, whose full name is Dr. Jennifer Haynes, grew up in Greenacre in western Sydney. According to Marion, she later spent 18 years at university. She earned a psychology degree, a master’s degree in legal studies and criminal justice, and a PhD focused on victims of crime. However, her story of abuse DID continues to grip netizens who still wonder what happened to her.

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What happened to Jeni Hayes?

According to ABC News, Richard abused Jeni from the time she was a child. She was between 4 and 11 years old when the offenses happened in the 1970s and 1980s. He later changed his plea to guilty during the trial after authorities extradited him from the U.K. to face charges involving rape, buggery, and assault.

The abuse left Jeni with dissociative identity disorder, which people previously called multiple personality disorder. The Cleveland Clinic describes DID as a mental health condition where a person develops two or more separate identities, often called alters. The condition can include memory gaps, shifts in behavior, and feelings of detachment from oneself. Childhood trauma, stress, and abuse often contribute to DID.

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Jeni’s memoir, The Girl in the Green Dress, describes dissociation as the defense mechanism that created more than 2,500 separate personalities. Some of those alters include Symphony, a 4-year-old girl, Muscles, Linda, Judas, and Ricky. The book explains that those identities protected Jeni “as best they could” from the trauma.

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What happened to Jeni Haynes’s dad?

Richard received 45 years in prison, with a non-parole period of 33 years. Judge Huggett said he would likely die in jail before becoming eligible for parole in 2050. She also called the abuse “depraved and abhorrent” and said he used grooming, conditioning, humiliation, and escalating violence to control his daughter. "The psychological manipulation used by the offender, coupled with his escalating violence, served to emphasise and reinforce the power he had over her," she said, per ABC.

Jeni did not stop there. In 2022, she successfully sued her father in the NSW Supreme Court and won $840,000 in compensatory damages. According to The Canberra Times, Justice Julia Lonergan said Jeni had been “psychologically destroyed” and had created a coping mechanism through multiple personalities to carry the trauma. The judge also said Jeni had managed to build a life for herself, but called it “a very damaged and limited one.”