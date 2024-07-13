Home > Television > Reality TV What Happened to Jenny and Sumit? Couple Isn't on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' For several years, '90 Day Fiancé' fans have followed the complicated love story of Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh. By Sarah Kester Jul. 13 2024, Published 2:00 a.m. ET Source: Instagram | @itsrealsumitsingh1

Over the years, the 90 Day Fiancé franchise has introduced fans to some interesting characters. There’s Big Ed and Liz, Michael and Angela, and Gino and Jasmine. For the most part, we’ve watched these couples’ love stories from the very beginning. Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are no exception, with the pair first appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Fans have watched as the couple tackles their age and cultural differences.

Article continues below advertisement

This includes Jenny adjusting to life in India and trying to win the approval of Sumit’s Indian family. The last time Jenny and Sumit were on a full season was Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. After investing so many years into their relationship, fans were perplexed when the couple was noticeably missing from the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. What happened to Jenny and Sumit? Here’s what we know about why they aren’t on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Jenny and Sumit? First, their story has already been told.

A huge part of what drew fans to Jenny and Sumit’s story was the giant question mark as to whether Jenny and Sumit would ever get married. After all, they had a huge hill to climb to do so. This largely included gaining approval from Sumit’s family, the same family who threatened to disown him if he married Jenny. It took lots of tears, fights, and prayers, but the couple finally received the approval they were so desperately looking for. This came after his parents received advice from an astrologer.

However, the couple still decided to get married in secret. While this provided a huge rift in the family, it did give the couple a storyline when they appeared on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. During that season, they went on a honeymoon and dealt with the fallout of their secret marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

The family finally gave their approval.

The family’s approval is another thing that drew fans to the couple’s story. This huge loose end was finally tied up on 90 Day Fiancé Diaries. In the series, fans catch up with former couples from the franchise. In January, it was revealed that Jenny was finally approved by Sumit’s family. In the past, they have refused to welcome Jenny into the family due to the 30-year age gap. “A lot has changed. We’re all together again,” Sumit’s father said in a clip.