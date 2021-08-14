What Happened to Dr. Jill Biden? The First Lady Has Injured Her Foot

It seems like no matter how hard they try, Joe and Jill Biden have managed to both sustain foot injuries their first year in the White House. In 2020, Joe Biden fractured his foot playing with his dog , and now it appears Jill Biden has injured herself as well. Can someone please wrap these two in bubble wrap?! Here's what happened to Jill Biden, explained.

What happened to Jill Biden? She sustained a foot injury in Hawaii.

First Lady Jill Biden was photographed on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, boarding Marine One with a walking boot. People Magazine reports that she and President Joe Biden were off to Camp David for the weekend but noted Jill was using both a boot and a crutch to make her way across the tarmac.

People also reports this is the first time Dr. Biden has been out and about since undergoing a successful medical procedure in July 2021, which was also the reason for her walking boot. The reason for the surgery was announced by the White House and stated she had "debris" removed from a wound after stepping on an unnamed object on a beach in Hawaii.

The White House statement read, "The First Lady underwent a successful procedure on her left foot to flush out debris from a puncture wound. After inspection of the wound by medical staff, it is unclear what object caused the puncture. The wound is now clean, free of infection, and it is anticipated that it will heal nicely."

Previously, Dr. Biden had traveled to Tokyo to cheer on athletes competing for Team USA at the Summer Olympic Games. She was in Hawaii visiting a vaccination clinic urging Hawaiians to get inoculated against COVID-19, then attended a barbecue held by military families at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

