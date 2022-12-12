Jim Howe's Daughter, Sierra Howe, Tragically Passed Away at Just 22 Years Old
There are few reality television shows that can boast about their fandom the way that Street Outlaws can. Over the last near-decade that the show has been on the air, it has become one of the biggest names in both racing and reality tv. Fans love the heart-pounding races and tense moments that the show brings about. Many have even come to love the cast for their unique mannerisms and relationships on the show.
One fan-favorite is Jim Howe Jr., a legendary racer and automotive mechanic who has wowed fans ever since he joined the cast. Unfortunately, the reality star faced a truly unfortunate circumstance dealing with his daughter at the beginning of 2022. So, what exactly happened to her? Keep reading for all of the known details.
What happened to Jim Howe's daughter? His daughter Sienna Howe's death profoundly affected him.
Most fans are familiar with Jim thanks to his racing skills, but the star has endured plenty of personal trouble. Namely, the death of his daughter, Sienna Howe. Jim posted about the situation on Facebook in early 2022, detailing how his child died unexpectedly.
“Last night my little girl Sienna Howe was at a birthday party having a good time,” he shared on Facebook. “Laughing, eating with family and friends. Healthy. A cancer survivor with a lifetime of dreams. The sweetest girl, you’ve ever met. A girl that loves life. That loves everyone. This morning I get a call that 911 has been called and she’s having a hard time breathing. I’m 800 miles away. So we start hauling tail home. By 7.30 she had stopped breathing and EMS is doing CPR for 13 minutes."
Jim added, "By 11 am she’s been own to Vanderbilt and is in a Coma and on a Vent to make her breath. We don’t know why, Her brain has severe swelling and the prognosis is not sounding good. I’m sorry I have not answered calls or texts. We’ve been here with her for several hours. The next 24 are very crucial. Thank you for your prayers and please keep them going. I have no words but... I’m positive God has his hands on her and knows the best path for our future. I will update as I can. Thank you all."
Unfortunately, Sienna passed away shortly after Jim revealed what happened to fans. He took to Facebook in a subsequent post to reveal the news of the 22 year old's death.
"The most precious person in the world has gained her wings today," he said. "Sienna Howe has fought the world and smiled everyday. Sienna brightened everyone’s day she made contact with."
He went on to add that "She was a pleaser. She loved animals and seen the good in everyone. My heart is broken, but I praise God for giving us the time he did with her. As a father, I was here to teach her and guide her. The thing is, she taught me a lot."
To conclude, Jim reflected on the situation as a whole and gave some more insight into his bereavement process.
"I know she is at peace now and God needed another angel," he wrote at the time. "Because she was the purest person I’ve ever known. The world will surely miss her. I will update everyone on arrangements when I can. Thank all of you for the texts and calls and most of all for the prayers. I love you Sienna. She was my princess. And what I would give for that Daddy-Daughter date today."
Our thoughts are with the Howe family during this difficult time.