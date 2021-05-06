The Actual "Sons of Sam" Could Have Committed the Murders, so What Happened to Them?

Netflix’s new docuseries The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness goes into depth in the story of the “Son of Sam,” the serial killer who terrorized New York City in the 1970s. While David Berkowitz confessed to the crimes of the “Son of Sam,” he later added that John and Michael Carr, the actual sons of Sam Carr, pulled the trigger for three of the murders.

Sam Carr was Berkowitz’s neighbor in Yonkers, N.Y., who was the owner of the infamous dog “possessed by demons” who instructed Berkowitz to murder. Berkowitz even named Sam Carr as the Sam he referred to in his notorious letters to the police and the media. So what happened to Sam Carr and his two sons, John and Michael Carr ?

It is believed that John and Michael Carr could be tied to the “Son of Sam” murders, but they were never under police investigation.

Although some shrug off an accomplice theory as conspiracy, there is some evidence that John and Michael Carr could have been involved in the “Son of Sam” murders. While the best we can go off of is a 1993 interview in which David Berkowitz admitted that he did not single-handedly kill the victims and that John and Michael were involved, there’s some more substantial evidence from earlier on as well.

John Carr actually lived in Minot, N.D., after serving in the Air Force until 1974. However, he died just six months after Berkowitz was captured by gunshot. It looked like a suicide, but some believe it may have been a homicide. When investigating John Carr’s death, Lieutenant Terry Gardner relayed to the New York Times, “There is no doubt in my mind, based on interviews I conducted and information I have obtained, that John Carr and Berkowitz knew each other well.”

Article continues below advertisement

John Carr "killed himself" when the police started to acknowledge the probability of a conspiracy.



although the ruling was suicide, not all cops and journalists agreed, and when examining the body, police found '666' scratched into his hand pic.twitter.com/11gur2LGPi — Jimmy Falun Gong (@FalunJimmy) April 29, 2021 Source: Twitter

John Carr was back in Yonkers during the first half of the “Son of Sam” killings and only returned to Minot in 1977, where he mentioned David Berkowitz’s name to friends. Furthermore, a separate investigation into Satanic cult activity in Untermeyer Park linked John Carr to the same Satanic cult that Berkowitz later claimed fueled the “Son of Sam” murders. And a note next to John Carr’s body contained the letters, "NYCSS," which some believe stands for “New York City Son of Sam.”