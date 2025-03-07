Kansas City Radio Host Johnny Dare Is No Longer on the Air at 98.9 The Rock The show was on the air for 32 years in the Kansas City area. By Joseph Allen Published March 7 2025, 10:48 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/The Johnny Dare Show

After 32 years on the air in Kansas City, radio host Johnny Dare has confirmed that his show is no more. The Johnny Dare Morning Show ran in Kansas City from 1993 to 2025 and was on the air every day from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Following the news that the show was off the air, many wanted to know more about the reasons for its cancellations, including the thousands of people who listened to Johnny every day as part of their morning routine. Here's what we know about what happened to him.

Source: Facebook/The Johnny Dare Show

What happened to Johnny Dare?

Johnny announced the news that his show had been canceled in a post on Facebook. "No one is more surprised than us that it's lasted this long, but after 32 years, we got smoked," he said. "Tomorrow will be the final morning show for us on the Rock." It seems that Johnny's show was ultimately the victim of cuts at Audacy that were implemented to save on costs, and impacted a total of between 250 and 300 employees.

Johnny Dare's show was just one victim of those general cost-cutting measures, along with all of the company's national digital content team. “Audacy has made workforce reductions to ensure a strong and resilient future for the business," a spokesperson told Radio Insights. "We are streamlining resources to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving media landscape and to best position Audacy to continue serving listeners and advertisers with excellence.”

Fans are in mourning following the news that Johnny's show was canceled.

Given how long it was on the air, many fans are in shock over the news that Johnny Dare's show is no more. "Who's gonna do hope for the holidays? Or what about adult toy Price Is Right? All of Greg's parody songs? I've been listening my entire 28 years of life living in KS I really thought we had so many years with you guys. I am heartbroken," one person wrote in a comment under Johnny's post.

Source: Facebook/The Johnny Dare Show

"Is it even Kansas City without The Johnny Dare Morning Show?!?!?!? I used to wake up early during the summers just to listen to the show, I’ve been listening since I was a kid!! Wish nothing but the best for you and I’ll be anxiously waiting to hear what comes next for you!" another person added. "This genuinely ruined my day. You’re a huge part of KC," a third wrote.