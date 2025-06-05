What Happened to Jonathan Knight’s Face? Inside the New Kids on the Block Star’s Injury In between HGTV appearances, Jonathan Knight still makes time to get back to first love of music touring with NKOTB. By Danielle Jennings Published June 5 2025, 11:59 a.m. ET Source: Mega

There are tons of unexpected occurrences that can happen when entertainers go on tour, from changed dates and stage issues to wardrobe malfunctions. New Kids on the Block star Jonathan Knight had his own past mishap while on tour that resulted in a nasty injury.

In between entertaining television audiences courtesy of his consistent appearances on HGTV shows, Jonathan still makes time to get back to first love of music by touring with his group.

Source: Mega

What happened to Jonathan Knight’s face?

In May 2015, Jonathan announced on social media that he would be skipping a scheduled tour stop due to an incident on the New Kids on the Block tour bus that left him with a broken nose.

“Sorry won't be on stage tonight. Had an accident on the bus. Banged up my face badly, broke my nose and got a few stitches,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), at the time, according to ABC News.

Following that message to his fans, he later took to Instagram and posted a selfie of his injuries, which appeared to impact the left side of his face. In an interview with PEOPLE following the incident, bandmate Joey McIntyre assured the outlet that Jonathan’s injury was not the result of a prank gone wrong. “We don’t prank,” Joey said. “I think everyone is afraid of pranking because if you prank, you’re gonna get pranked back. I don’t think anyone wants to make the first move.”

What has Jonathan been up to lately?

In April 2025, Jonathan returned for his second run on the popular HGTV design competition series Rock The Block — but this time he was joined by his brother and fellow NKOTB star, Jordan Knight.

Speaking with Country Living in May 2025, the brothers opened up about working on the show together. “Since we were kids, we shared a room and clothes, then on tour, we've always shared a bus and a dressing room, so this was the same except when it came to dinner time,” Jonathan said of teaming up with his brother.

“It was like a new adventure we went on,” Jordan added. “We've always done things together–sing in the same church choir, go to the same schools, share a bedroom, join New Kids. Doing the show was like carrying on our life together.” Although Jonathan is a design pro courtesy of 30 years of flipping houses, Jordan is a newbie, who admitted to the outlet that everything was new to him.

Source: Mega

“I was like his apprentice, learning about construction and giving a layman’s eye on things,” Jordan said. “I'm not really a designer or construction person, but I appreciate both things having seen Jon do it for so long that I have an eye it. I was like his sounding board and sidekick.”