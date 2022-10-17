Distractify
Home > Entertainment
Jonathan Scott
Source: Getty Images

What Happened to 'Property Brothers' Star Jonathan Scott? Fake Obituary Appears Online

Kelly Corbett - Author
By

Oct. 17 2022, Published 1:09 p.m. ET

If you're into home renovation shows, you probably know a thing or two about contractor Jonathan Scott. The Canadian TV star and his twin brother, Drew Scott, make up the Property Brothers, who work together to help transform clients' homes from drab to fab.

Article continues below advertisement

They have a number of different shows on HGTV under the Property Brothers franchise. They also have their own design and lifestyle magazine dubbed Reveal and a home decor line. It's safe to say that the brothers are two pretty popular dudes.

But now news has swirled that something harrowing happened to Jonathan Scott. What happened exactly? Here's what we know.

property brothers
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Did Jonathan Scott pass away?

Per TV Guide Time, Jonathan Scott was reported to have been involved in an awful mishap. However, it's unknown what exactly happened. Given his career, he could have been injured during a home renovation project. However, this is most likely just a hoax as he has been active on social media.

Strangely enough, there is an anticipated obituary written for him on Necropedia. But as the site notes, "anticipated" means that the person has not died. Per this fake obituary, Jonathan passed away on Oct. 18. That date has not happened yet, as of writing. It also doesn't note his cause of death.

Furthermore, it's likely if something happened to him, his brother or girlfriend Zooey Deschanel would have said something.

Article continues below advertisement

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have been dating since 2019.

To further prove that Jonathan is doing well, check out his most recent Instagram post. He shared a photo of him and Zooey seeing at a Broadway show for Into the Woods. "Just a lil date weekend escape to New York with my fave," he wrote in the caption.

Jonathan and Zooey started dating in 2019 shortly after Zooey finalized her divorce from ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. The couple has been going steady ever since. In January 2022, Jonathan revealed in his magazine that they had purchased their dream home in Los Angeles.

There are no signs of marriage yet. Jonathan was previously married to Kelsy Ully.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Does Drew Scott Have Kids? The 'Property Brothers' Star Has Welcomed His First Child!

HGTV Star Christina Haack Quietly Married Third Husband Joshua Hall

Newlyweds and Now Newly Pregnant — Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Are Expecting!

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.