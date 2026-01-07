Retired Texas Wide Receiver Jordan Shipley in Critical Condition After Farm Accident Jordan's father asked for prayers for his son and his family. By Risa Weber Published Jan. 7 2026, 1:20 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @jordanshipley8

Ex-Texas Longhorns player Jordan Shipley has a long list of achievements. While in college, he was a two-time All-American, per ESPN. He also holds a slew of single-season records for the team, like yards and receptions. He had 248 career catches in college for 3,191 yards and 33 touchdowns, according to The Guardian. And if that wasn't impressive enough, Jordan also ran track for Texas.

After college, Jordan was selected in the third round of the 2010 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Jacksonville Jaguars before retiring in 2014. Jordan is back in the headlines, and unfortunately, this time, fans are worried. He was involved in a bad accident while operating equipment on his farm in Texas. Here's what we know.

Jordan Shipley is currently in the hospital in critical condition.

On Jan. 6, 2026, Jordan's family shared that he'd been involved in an accident near his hometown of Burnet. He was operating a machine on his ranch when it caught fire. He was able to exit the machine, but not before sustaining severe burns, according to ESPN and a statement from Jordan's family.

Statement from the family of Jordan Shipley:



The family hopes that everyone will keep Jordan in their prayers 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ybZmqDotc5 — John Bianco (@UT_Bianco) January 7, 2026

They said that Jordan was able to get to one of the ranch workers, who drove him to the local hospital. Then Jordan was care-flighted to Austin, where he was hospitalized. According to Jordan's family, he is currently in critical but stable condition. On Texas Football reported that he has third-degree burns over 20 percent of his body.

Longhorn fans, please lift up Jordan Shipley and his family. Jordan is currently in surgery after being involved in an accident on his ranch earlier today. He received third-degree burns on over 20-percent of his body. Jordan's dad, Bob, asks for everyone's prayers. He is… — Bobby Burton (@BobbyBurtonOTF) January 6, 2026

Jordan's father, Bob, asked for fans' prayers. He wrote on Facebook, "Please keep Jordan, his wife and sons in your prayers ... He has several surgeries to go through and the biggest threats at this point seem to be infections and pneumonia," per The Guardian.

Under posts about Jordan's accident and his condition, many fans and even non-fans expressed their worries for Jordan and his family. One person wrote, "Not a UT fan but still praying for him and his family!" This sentiment was echoed by others.

Thoughts and prayers for Jordan Shipley and his family during this time.🤘🧡 pic.twitter.com/ueI3nZxOPB — Barstool Longhorn (@UTBarstool) January 7, 2026

Alex Dunlap, who appears to have gotten a text from one of Shipley's family members about his condition, shared that the medical team working with him was making some progress. He shared on X, "Obviously things can still change, but it appears our prayers for Shipley are working." Alex shared that it seems that Jordan's face is doing okay and it seems that although his hands have some damage, they are treatable.