Home > Entertainment Judge Marilyn Milian's Husband Had a Health Emergency That Threatened His Life Judge Marilyn Milian and her husband John Schlesinger got married more than three decades ago. They're still going strong despite his health scare. By Pretty Honore Feb. 20 2024, Published 8:15 a.m. ET Source: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Court TV lovers were devastated to learn that after several years on air, Judge Marilyn Milian’s tenure on The People’s Court had come to an end. Over the years, viewers had grown to love her no-nonsense approach to the law. From rental contracts to Craigslist sales gone wrong, there wasn't a civil case that Judge Milian couldn’t crack. Outside of the courtroom, she’s a devoted wife and mother.

Article continues below advertisement

Judge Milian and her husband, John Schlesinger, have been married for more than three decades. Much like Marilyn, John has a long history of working in the criminal justice system. He was a judge in Florida for 15 years before he stepped down from his position. However, John suffered a health scare that put his life at risk. So, what happened to Judge Milian’s husband? And is he OK now? Read for the truth.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Judge Milian’s husband, John Schlesinger? Here’s a health update.

In the late 2010s, Judge Milian’s husband with faced with a life-threatening illness: heart disease. Soon after he started experiencing symptoms, Judge Milian noticed that something was wrong and suggested that he see a doctor. John declined and insisted that she hop on her flight to New York. “He kept telling me you need to go, you can fly right back if something's wrong. I regret leaving so much,” Judge Milian told Dr. Oz in an interview before turning to her husband, adding, “You thought everything was gonna be fine, you didn't take this seriously.”

According to John, Judge Milian told no lies. “I thought I was going to get better and when I didn't get better within a day or two,” he shared. “That's when it started to dawn on me, ‘Uh, maybe you should go to the doctor.’” Days later, while on a run, he had a “silent” heart attack. He went on to clean out the garage and move a piano before he actually sought professional help. When he arrived in the ER, he was rushed into surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

“That was kind of the moment when it all crashed into my head that, ‘Maybe uh you should have more of a different attitude about your health rather than thinking that the only thing that can hurt you is Kryptonite,’” John explained. Following John’s heart attack, he made a full recovery. The news was a relief to his wife and kids. But how many children does Judge Milian share with her husband?

Article continues below advertisement

Judge Marilyn Milian and John Schlesinger share three daughters.

John is the man of the Schlesinger household — and we mean that literally. Judge Milian and John share three daughters: Sofia Elena Schlesinger, Alexandra Schlesinger, Cristina Schlesinger, all three of whom attended Georgetown University and joined the family business.