There are many reasons to be critical about the entertainment world, and the Chrisley family returning to reality television is but one of them. For the unfamiliar, Todd and Julie Chrisley, along with their children, starred in the reality television show Chrisley Knows Best. It ran for ten seasons from 2014 to 2023 until Todd and Julie were convicted of bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion. The couple received lengthy sentences, but were pardoned by President Donald Trump in May 2025.

Four months later, Lifetime dropped The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, the existence of which seems to celebrate the family of felons. In Episode 1, their daughter Savannah had a conversation with her mother and paternal grandfather about her brother Chase and his drinking habits. When speaking about her concerns, Savannah referenced Julie's brother. What happened to him? Here's what we know.

What happened to Julie Chrisley's brother?

Back in 2017, Todd and Julie sat down with Tyler Henry for an episode of his show Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry. At one point, Tyler told the couple he was picking up a "weird story about someone almost being electrocuted." This reveal earned a knowing look from Julie and a slack-jawed expression of shock from Todd.

Todd and Julie explained to Tyler that during the last job her brother Trey did with their father, the latter was nearly electrocuted. After Julie said the incident occurred while they were working by a lake, Tyler said, "That's why I'm seeing fish." Evidently, while Julie's brother Trey was doing electrical work for a woman, alongside his father, he thought he cut the power. Harvey, Julie's father, went to connect the power not realizing it was still "hot." In Julie's words, Harvey was zapped.

Julie later revealed that her brother Trey died by suicide in 2002. Following his death, Harvey was never the same, which is something Tyler addressed during his reading. "The feeling is dad never recovered," said Tyler, who went on to say that Julie's father was never the same after this.

Savannah Chrisley is worried her brother Chase is going to end up like Trey.

More than two decades after Trey took his own life, Savannah Chrisley had a theory about her brother, and the uncle they never met. In Back to Reality, the 28-year-old got into a fight with Harvey about Chase Chrisley's drinking. "This is my house. So him doing that is way more disrespectful," said Savannah.

Savannah went on to say that just because Chase drinks and does drugs, she doesn't know if that makes him an addict. Harvey opened up about how worried he was about his grandson, sharing that he often cried himself to sleep because of it. According to Savannah, her grandfather has filled the void left by Trey, using Chase, and suggested the two have a codependent relationship. In fairness, Harvey agreed with the assertion that he favored Chase because he reminded him of Trey.