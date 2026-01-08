What Happened to Junior Edwards From Swamp People? His Life, Career, and Death Junior Edwards wasn’t just a cast member—he was part of the foundation that made 'Swamp People' what it is. By Darrell Marrow Published Jan. 8 2026, 12:07 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ashleydeadeyejones

Fans have flooded social media looking for answers about Junior Edwards’s absence from Swamp People. Swamp People is an American reality TV series that follows alligator hunters in Louisiana’s Atchafalaya Basin during the state’s legal alligator hunting season. The show documents their daily work, from catching gators with traps to selling their catches, and the very serious risks that come with hunting.

The series features multiple crews, often made up of family members. Some of the best-known cast members include Troy Landry and his sons Jacob and Chase, Willie Edwards and Little Willie, Ashley “Deadeye” Jones, Ronnie Adams, and Cheyenne “Pickle” Wheat, among others. Junior was a fan favorite, and fans were shocked to learn about his death. Here is a look at what happened to the reality star.

What was Junior Edwards’s cause of death?

Junior passed away on July 26, 2025, at his home at the age of 61 after battling colon cancer, according to his obituary. His death was also confirmed publicly by his grandson, William “Lil” Willie Edwards, in a Facebook post.

“Rest easy pawpaw…. I know you're probably running your hoop nets or doing something crazy inside those pearly gates,” William wrote. “You will be extremely missed, pawpaw we love you more than anything!!! Until we meet again.”

Fellow cast member Ashley “Deadeye” Jones also shared her tribute on Instagram. “The world lost a legend! Mr Junior Edwards passed away,” Ashley stated. “Please be in prayer for the family! He was one of the greatest alligator hunters there is!"

Junior was an original ‘Swamp People’ cast member.

Junior was part of Swamp People from the very beginning. The reality series premiered on the History Channel in August 2010, and Junior appeared regularly through Season 6 before his initial exit in 2015. Then, in 2021, Junior popped back up. TV Insider reported he returned in Season 12.

During his time on the show, Junior hunted alongside his family — most often his son Willie Edwards and grandson Little Willie. Together, they formed one of the series’s most memorable family crews. In many episodes, viewers saw them setting traps and pulling alligators from the swamp. After leaving the show, Junior addressed rumors about his exit. In a 2015 Facebook post, he wrote that the family did not leave over money disputes.