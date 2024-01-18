Home > Entertainment Meteorologist Keith Marler Is Still Smiling Despite Multiple Health Issues Minneapolis meteorologist Keith Marler is still smiling despite enduring multiple health challenges. What is going on with him? Details ahead. By Melissa Willets Jan. 18 2024, Published 10:45 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

In chilly Minneapolis, Keith Marler is a much-loved meteorologist with Fox 9 News. The University of Maryland alum has battled multiple health setbacks in recent months — but has retained his affable personality and fun sense of humor nonetheless.

Indeed, the cheerful dad of two has been coping with an ongoing and very difficult health condition. He also appears to have gotten injured recently. So what is going on with Keith? Here's what we know about his health and how he's handling the challenges in his life.

So, what happened to Keith Marler?

Keith appeared on Twitter on Jan. 15, 2024, and shared a not-so-shocking weather update for his followers. "Say it with us … STILL COOOOOLD!!" he captioned a short video that showed his Fox 9 News team in the background — as well as his wife, Susan. Then, the happy-go-lucky weatherman said, "Wifey Susan is today’s 'Keith on crutches driver' again today, so big thanks to her for hauling my knee-less self to work so early in the a.m.!"

We don't know specifically how Keith, who gets up before 3 a.m. according to his bio, hurt his knee, but he hinted that he may have hurt it live on air. Meanwhile, viewers took to his Facebook page to wish him a speedy recovery: "Hope your knee goes in the same direction the weather is going. Up and improving."

Being on crutches isn't the only challenge that Keith has faced in recent months. He also had to deal with a debilitating case of vertigo, caused by inner ear issues.

MONDAY: say it with us … STILL COOOOOLD!! Wifey Susan is today’s “Keith on crutches driver” again today, so big thanks to her for hauling my knee-less self to work so early in the AM! pic.twitter.com/fU1mghdjPl — Keith Marler ☀️ (@KeithMarlerFox9) January 15, 2024

Keith Marler was off air for an extended period of time.

The Twin Cities weatherman was first diagnosed with vertigo in July 2023. According to Penn Health, this condition causes sufferers to experience constant and sustained sensations of motion or spinning akin to dizziness.

Although we don't know this to be the case for Keith, vertigo can cause people to fall and injure themselves. He reportedly described his symptoms on air, saying that his inner ear "went haywire" and that he had a tough road to recovery — one that took longer than expected.

According to Awea Muse, Keith also said that his rehabilitation from vertigo was a "meandering journey, marked by occasional setbacks, slow progress, and even frustrating moments of regression."

Ah! yup - knee is shot, so I'm rocking the crutches for a while (so keeping my feet up in the Weather Center!) ...I'll probably start to pop up on camera again in the next few days. Surgery plans getting organized — Keith Marler ☀️ (@KeithMarlerFox9) January 16, 2024

Thankfully, it appears that Keith is now back as the News 9 meteorologist, albeit on crutches! He is set to undergo surgery to correct the issue, which may lead to his having to be away from his job for a little while in the future. Keith's viewers are waiting patiently for their favorite weather person to return, with one fan tweeting, "We're pulling for you and hoping for a speedy recovery with as little pain and inconvenience as possible. Love you Keith!"