The Winterboro Community Is Mourning the Loss of High School Senior Kenny Simmons

Source: Facebook/Winterboro High School

In a post on social media, Winterboro High School, which is located in Alpine, Ala., announced that high school senior Kenny Simmons had died. Given that high school seniors die pretty rarely, many in the community were understandably shaken by the news whether they knew Kenny personally or not.

Now, many want to know more about exactly what happened to him. Here's what we know so far.

What happened to Winterboro High senior Kenny Simmons?

In a post on Facebook, Winterboro High School shared the news that Kenny had died. "It is with broken hearts that we share the devastating news of the loss of one of our beloved students, Kenny Simmons, a cherished senior and dedicated athlete. His presence at Winterboro High School made all who knew him smile. His kindness, laughter, and kind spirit has left a lasting impact on our students, faculty, and the community," they wrote.

The post didn't offer any explanation for his cause of death, and the comments also don't offer any detail on what happened to Kenny. "We ask that you keep his family, our student body, our faculty, and the Winterboro community in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," the post continued. The text of the post was accompanied by a painting of Kenny in his football uniform with wings on.

What was Kenny Simmons's cause of death?

In a report from CBS42, we learned that Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy said that no foul play is suspected in connection with Kenny's death. We don't know anything else about what might have caused it. The news outlet also interviewed student Trenton Garrett, who was a teammate of Kenny's. “This has been very tough,” he explained. “We’ve never felt no pain like we have before. This is going to be tough.”

Source: Facebook/Winterboro High School

“Like, he made everybody happy when he was in the room,” Trenton added. “Even when you having a bad day, you go to Kenny, and he’ll say something just make you laugh.” “Jesus is still working. Miracles can still happen. Pray for us. Pray with mom, his twin sister, his little sister, his aunts, nephews, nieces, uncles, coaches. Pray for the whole Winterboro community,” he added, describing the pain he felt as like a "hole in the heart."

While we don't know many of the details around Kenny's death, it's clear that he was a beloved member of the Winterboro Community, and that it will be an emotional time for all the students at Winterboro High. Losing a classmate is always difficult, and that's especially true if they were someone that you're close to.