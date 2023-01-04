What Happened to WGN Anchor Larry Potash's Shoulder? Details Ahead!
Emmy award winning news anchor Larry Potash found himself as the subject of the next news story on WGN News when he arrived to work in a sling.
So, what happened to Larry's shoulder?
Larry has been a morning news staple at WGN-TV, anchoring the morning news broadcast since 1995 (one year after the morning news broadcast at WGN was born!)
He has won an incredible 16 (yes, you read that right) Emmy awards (and counting most likely, after all he's still working!) Per Larry's bio, he has also won 13 Silver Dome awards from the Illinois Broadcasters Association. But seriously, what happened to his shoulder? Did he fall chasing a story source?
What happened to Larry Potash's shoulder?
Thankfully, the story behind what happened to Larry's shoulder isn't nearly as dramatic as some of the stories he has covered.
Ironically, Larry is the host of a series called Backstory With Larry Potash. So naturally, his WGN co-worker and Courtesy WGN Counter host Paul Konrad asked Larry for backstory on what happened to his shoulder.
Larry explained that his shoulder was in a sling due to "yet another basketball injury." He joked that he "didn't mean to tease Paul" when he lifted his suit jacket sleeve and showed how he had torn a muscle in his bicep.
He explained that he was on defense during a pickup game of basketball and an opposing player's elbow went hard into his bicep, causing his muscle to tear. Paul asked if Larry's team won the game at least and Larry joked that he didn't even care at that point.
Can we stream 'Backstory With Larry Potash'?
Sad news for any of Larry's fans that don't live in Illinois — WGN-News is based in Chicago. However, don't fret! You can catch a lot of WGN-News broadcast clips on their website.
So is Backstory With Larry Potash on the WGN-News website as well? Sadly, you can't watch full episodes of Backstory on the website.
However, there is a WGN+ app where you can watch full episodes of Backstory With Larry Potash after they air live on Saturday and Sunday nights at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., respectively.
Is Larry Potash married?
Larry also joked that his wife didn't help him all that much after he injured his shoulder in the basketball game. So who is Larry's wife? Do they have any kids?
According to FactsBuddy, Larry has been married to his wife, Lisa Potash, since 2000 (can you say goals?)
Larry and Lisa have two daughters together, Kaylin and Mallory Potash. The WGN-News morning anchor graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in mass communication and broadcast journalism.
You can catch Larry on the WGN Morning news weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. CST.