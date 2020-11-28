Larry the Cable Guy Roasts His Family Members in His New Comedy Special

In the special, Larry also details the diet his wife has him on. “I can have one cheat day,” he explains. “So I can have a hamburger with the cheese and the bun one day a week… or any time I drive by a fast-food restaurant when she’s not with me in the car.”

He recounts a time when he snuck some cereal in the middle of the night when he got out of bed to stop the couple’s dog from barking. “I go down there, [and] I’m kinda hungry, [so] I pour a little bowl of Cap’n Crunch down there,” he says. “I hear, ‘Get out of the Cap’n Crunch!’ What the hell?”

And the punchline: “I should have barked when I poured that Cap’n Crunch in there, is what I should have done!”

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated is now streaming on Netflix.