Larry the Cable Guy Roasts His Family Members in His New Comedy Special

Larry the Cable Guy Roasts His Family Members in His New Comedy SpecialBy Dan Clarendon
Updated
What happened to Larry the Cable Guy, the blue-collar comedian who made a name for himself in the 2000s with his comedy routines and his role in the Cars franchise?
Well, comedy buffs will be glad to know that the 57-year-old — born Daniel Lawrence Whitney — has a new comedy special on Netflix. And considering how many digs he takes at family members in his routine, let’s just hope Larry’s relatives watched the show after Thanksgiving.
Larry is “at the top of his game” in the special.
Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated hit Netflix on Thursday, Nov. 26. “With his signature call to ‘Git-R-Done,’ Larry muses on swampy weather, late-night shopping at Walmart, and other raunchy tales of life in rural America,” the streaming platform teases.
Comedy Dynamics, the production company behind the 67-minute special, provides more details: “Remain seated, because his latest solo special will show you why this Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum recording artist, and Billboard Award winner is at the top of his game. Coming to you straight from the Rialto Square Theater in Joliet, Ill., to your seat at home!”
The comedian’s uncle “over-inflated” on his honeymoon.
In the special, Larry tells the audience that his uncle just got married at 72 years old. “My golly,” he adds. “He ran out Viagra on the honeymoon, so he ended up having to use a can of Fix-a-Flat. … Make a long story short, he overinflated and spent the rest of the night at Jiffy Lube, having to get a patch put on him down there.”
Larry’s mother-in-law won a hot dog eating contest.
“My mother-in-law, last month, won $400 in a hot dog eating contest,” the comedian shares. “40 hot dogs in 10 minutes she ate. I couldn’t believe it! My mother-in-law, not talking for 10 minutes! I know. Oh, she talks. … She’s the only woman at the beach getting melanoma on her tongue, all right? I guarantee.”
His grandmother is a blackjack fiend.
“I’m not a big gambler. My grandma, holy mackerel,” Larry tells the audience during the show. “I’m not saying she’s addicted to blackjack, but she’s got a medical alert bracelet on that says, ‘In case of emergency, split the kings.’”
Larry’s wife likes the Chippendales.
While on the topic of Las Vegas, Larry reveals that his wife likes to go with him to Sin City so that she can see the heartthrobs in the Chippendales revue. “You know why she likes going to the Chippendales?” he adds. “She didn’t marry very good. She married a ‘chunk-endale.’ She gives me money to put my clothes back on, is what she does.”
She’s also a stickler with Larry’s diet.
In the special, Larry also details the diet his wife has him on. “I can have one cheat day,” he explains. “So I can have a hamburger with the cheese and the bun one day a week… or any time I drive by a fast-food restaurant when she’s not with me in the car.”
He recounts a time when he snuck some cereal in the middle of the night when he got out of bed to stop the couple’s dog from barking. “I go down there, [and] I’m kinda hungry, [so] I pour a little bowl of Cap’n Crunch down there,” he says. “I hear, ‘Get out of the Cap’n Crunch!’ What the hell?”
And the punchline: “I should have barked when I poured that Cap’n Crunch in there, is what I should have done!”
Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated is now streaming on Netflix.