Fox 13 Anchor Laura Moody Returned to ‘Good Day Tampa’ Random Absence — What Happened? The anchor has worked for Fox 13 since 2006. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Dec. 8 2025, 11:09 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lauramoody_fox13

Since 2006, journalist and anchor Laura Moody has been with the Fox 13 team through its Tampa, Fla.-based morning show, the Good Day Tampa Bay show. She has long represented the news station she calls home, both on her morning show with her co-host, Russell Rhodes, and on her personal social media channels.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2025, Laura's social media accounts turned into a frenzy when they noticed she was missing from several Good Day Tampa Bay show episodes. Thankfully, she has since returned to the morning show. However, many viewers want to know what happened to her that caused her hiatus.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Laura Moody and why was she missing from Fox 13?

Fox 13 viewers began noticing Laura was missing from episodes in October 2025. On Oct. 28, she posted a clip of her filming a teaser for a future episode with Russell. However, after posting the 18-second clip, Laura appeared to have vanished from the show and on social media. Soon enough, Laura's fans began to get worried and wondered where she was.

"Where is Laura???" one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "It might not be our business but when we r dedicated to a certain news station we should know. Is she OK? You ppl need to address this, not handling this right." "Hey did Laura leave Fox 13?" another asked via Facebook underneath Laura's Oct. 28 post. "Haven't seen her on in weeks."

Article continues below advertisement

Following weeks of having fans concerned, Laura addressed her absence with her viewers via Facebook. In a Dec. 2, 2025 post, the anchor shared that she would return to her co-hosting duties on Dec. 8 and thanked fans for their concerns and prayers. However, Laura didn't mention why she was missing from Good Day Tampa Bay for several weeks.

Article continues below advertisement

"Hi everybody! I’ve missed being with you all so much," her post read. "It’s been a few weeks since I’ve been on the air, but I’ll be back next week. Thank you for all the sweet words and prayers. I can’t wait to be back with my Good Day family and all of you!"

Article continues below advertisement

Laura calls her return to 'Good Day Tampa Bay' a "blessing."

As promised, Laura reclaimed her anchor's desk on Dec. 8, 2025. She appeared on Good Day Tampa Bay bright and early, sitting alongside Russell for the 6:00-10:00 a.m. morning show. Laura also posted about her return on Facebook, sharing that returning to the show was an "answered prayer."