Lexii Alijai's Sudden Death Leaves Fans and Family Members Devastated

Lexii Alijai rose to fame with a 2015 track written in collaboration with Kehlani, titled "Jealous," which critics appraised for the clever lyrics and beautiful melody. She toppled the initial success with two more equally well-received albums, the 2015 "Joseph's Coat" and the 2017 "Growing Pains." Fans were all the more horrified to discover that the rapper lost her life in the early hours of Jan. 1, 2020, at the age of just 21. What happened to Lexii Alijai?

What happened to Lexii Alijai? The cause of death has not yet been disclosed. As The Daily Mirror notes, the tragic event left friends, family, and her fans equally devastated, with many taking to social media to voice their sense of disbelief and anger.

Source: Instagram

Kehlani spoke up about the importance of keeping safe. "Weakest saddest way to start a new year – i’m off this happy new year please please please please be safe out here – love on your people -please," began the Grammy-nominated singer's message.

"It’s hard to have so much faith in god and that everything happen for a reason cuz it’s sh– i can’t imagine there ever being a reason for – why bro," she wrote. "They say don’t question God, but damn why you baby. This thing called life is crazy as hell," LaMycha N Jett, a member of Lexii's extended family. The rapper's passing away left the people surrounding the singer completely devastated, with many expressing grave difficulties with processing the harrowing event.

Source: Instagram

How did Lexii's career begin? Lexii earned her first breakthrough with the 2015 "Jealous," a song that ranked in the 36th place on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. By 2016, she was the opening act for prominent musicians like Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert, notes Cheat Sheet. She also released a range of covers of songs like Drake's "Girls Love Beyonce," points out an article by The Sun.

In about a year, Lexii established herself as a uniquely talented musician who's unafraid to open up about her vulnerabilities. With songs addressing sensitive topics like heartbreak or relationships falling apart, she cemented her reputation as the artist specializing in softly-flowing, delicate melodies and intimate-feeling lyrics that soothe the soul.

Source: Instagram

Despite her young age, she dared to sing about more complex and complicated topics – which earned her followers among the members of her generation and much beyond. "She's a talented technician well beyond her years, and her unique rap cadence rounds out the sound with a melodic tinge and an understated vehemence," wrote City Pages' Jack Spencer in a 2016 review of "Joseph's Coat."