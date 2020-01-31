Linda Lee Couch Admits to Burying Her Husband in a Vegetable Patch in 'I Am a Killer'

According to some, Linda Lee Couch is a cold-blooded murderer. According to others, she is a domestic abuse victim whose case has been overlooked by the legal system.

The next episode of I Am a Killer is set to explore the validity of these narratives, offering insight into what led the mother-of-three to reach for a gun and shoot her husband on a Sunday afternoon in October 1984. Produced by Netflix and Crime + Investigation, the episode will take a look at what happened to Linda Lee Couch.