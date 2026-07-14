The Tragic Story of Lindsey Graham’s Parents — and How He Mirrored His Father’s Fate "As a young man, I lost my parents, struggled financially and emotionally." By Anna Quintana Published July 14 2026, 10:53 a.m. ET Source: X Lindsey Graham and his sister, Darline.

On July 11, 2026, it was reported that Senator Lindsey Graham had unexpectedly died at the age of 71. “On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness,” the statement said at the time. “Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.”

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It was later revealed that Graham's cause of death was “aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” Aortic dissection is a life-threatening medical emergency where a tear occurs in the inner wall of the aorta, per Politico. Despite the suddenness of his death, Graham's family history — especially his father's own tragic death — may have predicted the controversial politician's fate.

Lindsay Graham's parents died 15 months apart — what happened?

Lindsey Graham may have lived a life of public service, but the Republican politician was born in South Carolina to parents Florence James "F.J." and Millie Graham, who ran a restaurant, bar, and pool hall. The family lived in one room in the back of the establishment. Despite his humble upbringing, Lindsey became the first person in his family to attend college and joined the Reserve Officers' Training Corps. However, his early 20s were marked with tragedy.

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Source: X Lindsay Graham with his parents and sister, Darline.

His mother died of Hodgkin's lymphoma at the age of 50, and sadly, his father died just 15 months later at the age of 68. Graham was 20 years old. His father's cause of death? A heart attack. Sound familiar? "I've had some ups and downs. As a young man, I lost my parents, struggled financially and emotionally," he said in 2015 when he was running for President of the United States.

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His sister, Darline Graham Nordone, who was only 13 years old at the time of their parents' deaths, also opened up about their passing in 2015, telling Dana Bash, "Even when my parents were alive, they worked really long, hard hours ... so even then he was a caregiver to me... I just trusted his judgment."

Lindsay Graham adopted his sister legally so she can have his military benefits.

Following his parents' deaths, Graham went on to attend the University of South Carolina to be close to his little sister. He also became her legal guardian. "Of all the things that have happened in my life, her turning out so well is the highlight of it, by far," he told CSPAN of his sister in 2015.

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Source: X Lindsey Graham with his sister Darline, niece, and Darline's husband, Larry Nordone.

Now, his sister is seemingly following in his footsteps, and Darline will be finishing out his Senate term. According to The Hill, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has appointed Darline to fill the remainder of her brother’s term in the Senate on Monday, July 13. “Lindsey has always been there for me, and now I will be there for him,” she said.