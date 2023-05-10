Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Instagram/@lucas_xx444 Lucas Wong Is Leaving NCT, Many K-Pop Fans Are Shocked NCT's Lucas Wong has only been in the public eye intermittently for the past few years, leading many to wonder what happened to the K-pop star. By Joseph Allen May 10 2023, Published 10:02 a.m. ET

The dedication of K-pop fans is second to none. They will follow every Instagram post and tweet from their favorite stars, and also have a habit of attempting to decipher these posts to determine whether they have any hidden meaning. Unfortunately, there was no need to read between the lines following a recent post from NCT's Lucas Wong.

Lucas announced that he would be leaving the band effectively immediately. The announcement came after Lucas was largely absent from social media and the band for two years, which led many to wonder exactly what happened to him. Keep reading for all the details.

What happened to NCT's Lucas Wong?

In a recent post on Instagram, Lucas announced that he decided to leave NCT. He said that it was the best decision for all involved. "Hello, this is Lucas. Today, I have an important announcement to share with you," the post reads. "After much deliberation and reflection, I have made the difficult decision to part ways with the group NCT and WayV. I sincerely feel sorry for the members, and it is with a heavy heart that I leave behind a long-standing friendship."

"It has been nearly 8 years since I first joined the members, and I am deeply grateful for their care and support," the statement continues. "I will cherish these memories and never forget. I hope that the members will remember me as Huang Xuxi, not just Lucas. I genuinely love them and will always support them from the bottom of my heart." Although he's leaving music behind, it seems like Lucas may continue to perform on his own.

"It took considerable time for me to reach this decision, and I believe this is the right decision for the good of all," he added in his statement. "Moving forward, I intend to muster the courage to face the fans who have been waiting for me and to pursue individual endeavors. I believe the best way to repay the fans who support me is by continuing to deliver outstanding performances."

Why did Lucas decide to leave NCT?

The news that Lucas was leaving NCT comes after two years of fans eagerly awaiting his return. Lucas stepped away from the band, and from public life in general, following a cheating scandal in 2021. At the time, Lucas was accused by a South Korean woman of gaslighting her. A Chinese woman then came forward with similar allegations and claimed that Lucas had been cheating on both of them.

Lucas went on hiatus following the allegations, and has only posted on his social media accounts occasionally in the two years since then. As a result, many fans were shocked by the news that he would be leaving NCT.