Extreme Athletes Nitro Circus Are Remembering the Death of a Former Member Luke Burland died tragically in 2023. By Joseph Allen Published May 29 2025, 12:57 p.m. ET

In a post on Instagram, extreme sports group Nitro Circus memorialized Luke Burland, a former member who they lost in 2023. "Today we remember our good mate Luke Burland, who we sadly lost 2 years ago. Not many could make us laugh and lift our spirits the way you did," they wrote in the post.

Luke's death was announced at the time, but now, two years later, many want to know more about what happened to him. Here's what we know.

What happened to Luke Burland from Nitro Circus?

In a GoFundMe campaign from the time, we learned that Luke had taken his own life. "Sadly, Luke's bright and vibrant life was cut tragically short when he took his own life," the post explains. "His absence has left a hole in the hearts of all who knew him, and the pain of his loss is something that will never fully heal. But even in death, Luke's memory lives on."

Nitro Circus has memorialized Luke every year since his death, paying tribute to the remarkable legacy he left behind both personally and professionally. "Luke was a force to be reckoned with — a bright, shining light that illuminated the lives of everyone he touched. His passion for Nitro Circus and scooter riding was evident in everything he did, and he spent every moment pushing himself to new heights, both on his scooter and in his personal life," the GoFundMe post explained.

Fans still remember Luke fondly as well.

Although it's been two years since his death, fans still flock to the posts paying tribute to him to say how much they miss him. "Never met anyone that could stay so calm during the chaos," one person wrote in the comments under their latest post. "He is still so missed. Just remember to keep checking on ya mates," another person added. While we don't know any more about what Luke was going through, it's clear that he was loved.

Nitro Circus is an Australian group, and the GoFundMe campaign exceeded its goal of $30,000 AUD for Luke's family following his death. As the GoFundMe explains, the funds were used to pay for Luke's end-of-life expenses, with the remainder placed in a trust for Luke's family to ensure that they have all the financial support they need following his death.

"Luke was a bright and shining star, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. Thank you for your support and love during this difficult time," the page concludes. It's always difficult to know exactly what's going on in someone else's life, but the regular tributes to Luke from Nitro Circus are a reminder of how much he meant to the people around him.

Hopefully they continue to do them for years to come, paying homage to his legacy as the group continues to grow and change. Luke made his mark, and these tributes are evidence of that.