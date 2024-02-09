Makenzie Had To Leave 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Before She Got to Nathan's Farm

Farm life isn't easy. But for Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 contestant Makenzie, life before the farm isn't easy either. In the Feb. 8 episode, Makenzie leaves before she can join farmer Nathan on his ranch in Florida, and it's an opportunity she misses out on that could have made her a frontrunner.

So, what happened to Makenzie on Farmer Wants a Wife? Nathan briefly explains why she couldn't join him for their 24 hours of alone time before the other ladies arrived. And, he says, she's welcome back any time if she intends to return. But there is something much more important for Makenzie back home.

Source: Michael Becker/Fox

What happened to Makenzie on 'Farmer Wants a Wife'?

In the second Season 2 episode of Farmer Wants a Wife, Nathan tells producers that Makenzie had to unexpectedly leave and go back home to Ohio. According to Nathan, there was a health emergency back home regarding Makenzie’s father. We don't actually see Makenzie leave, but clearly, there was a conversation between her and Nathan that resulted in Nathan heading back to his Florida farm solo to await the arrival of the other four women competing for his heart.

Since filming ended, Makenzie hasn't shared on social media what happened to her dad or what his health is like now. But it was serious enough for Makenzoe to leave the show early without much warning at all. And the important thing is that Nathan understands why.

Will Makenzie be back on 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 2?

Although Makenzie isn’t in the preview for the Feb. 15 episode of Farmer Wants a Wife, she has shared social media posts about the show, and were inclined to believe she wouldn't be so quick to do that if she was here for just the premiere episode. It's possible that Makenzie comes back and re-enters the journey with Nathan. And since the guys aren't required to send one of the ladies home each week, there's no hard and fast rule about not allowing Makenzie back into the fold weeks after she left.

Farmer Nathan Smothers might be dating someone now.

It's hard to say who Nathan picks on Farmer Wants a Wife or if he picks anyone at all. But in November 2023, he shared a photo of himself and someone else with an emoji covering their face. We aren't saying it's Makenzie, but at this point, it's possible.