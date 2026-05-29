What Happened to OnlyFans Model Maria Kovalchuk, and Where Is She Now? The ordeal has left Maria with extreme anxiety. She also has facial scarring and had to re-learn how to walk. By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 29 2026, 9:29 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @marielouna__

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of sexual and physical violence. OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk first made headlines in 2025, in an international incident that left the world reeling.

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Now, in 2026, the public is finally getting updates about the ordeal. See what happened to Maria, where she is now, and whether or not the perpetrators have been brought to justice.

Source: Instagram / @marielouna__

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What happened to Maria Kovalchuk?

Then-20-year-old Maria was traveling in Dubai when she disappeared for 10 long days, before finally being found, naked and abandoned in a ditch. Thankfully, Maria was alive, but had suffered horrible injuries. She had several broken limbs, including a broken spine, and parts of her scalp were missing. Maria was rushed to the hospital and had to undergo four emergency life-saving procedures.

According to Dubai's law enforcement authorities, per AOL, "The investigation revealed that she sustained serious injuries after entering a restricted construction site alone and falling from a height." However, Maria's friends and family are not convinced that's what happened.

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The Ukrainian's loved ones believe that she had been tortured by a group of Russians. The men in question were released by law enforcement shortly after their arrest.

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Maria's friends had pointed out that, right before disappearing, she had told them she'd been invited to a private party. Many believe the party in question was a "porta potty" in which women are paid large sums of money to attend the parties, in which men can do what they want to them.

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According to Lawyer Katya Gordon, "There are videos circulating where sheiks allegedly beat girls, cut their hair, and do all sorts of other things to them." Allegedly, some models make roughly $100,000 from a single one of these events.

It's worth noting that Maria's friends insist she would never attend a party of that nature. That said, multiple media outlets have reported finding adult content profiles that seem to belong to Maria, offering her services in exchange for money. Of course, even if the adult content creator consented to those particular services, that does not necessarily mean she agreed to attend a "porta potty."

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Where is Maria today?

Thankfully, Maria is now back home. Understandably, the ordeal has left Maria with extreme anxiety. She also has facial scarring and had to re-learn how to walk.

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Per MARCA, the OnlyFans model made a statement to Russia's Central Television (NTV) in which she said, "At first, I felt like a broken doll. ... But over time, my perception of the world changed; I began to understand that the most important thing is the inner state. The most important thing is how you feel. I had enormous problems, but I managed to overcome them thanks to the support of my family and friends. I felt the healing power of love."

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @marielouna__