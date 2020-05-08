What Really Happened to YouTuber Marina Joyce? Here's the Real Story

YouTubers have garnered their own level of fame and notoriety within the internet realm with challenges, daily vlogging, and beauty tutorials. These YouTubers are followed and adored by tons of fans who tune in every day or every week to see what’s happening in the lives of their favorite vloggers as well as what beauty products they’re using.

One notable beauty blogger is Marina Joyce. The beauty YouTuber, hailing 2 million subscribers, caused a national frenzy when she seemed a bit “off” in her videos, according to her fans. Fans took matters into their own hands when she seemed to be distressed in her videos and then disappeared completely.

The internet personality and video maker, who is known for her lifestyle YouTube channel, hit headlines after a missing person’s appeal declared that Marina had not been seen for nine days, with the police confirming the news to Metro.co.uk . So what happened to the YouTuber? Did she actually go missing or was it all a misunderstanding?

Marina Joyce caused her fans to be super concerned about her well-being in 2016.

Weeks before her “disappearance,” fans had been worrying about Marina. The beauty YouTuber just didn’t seem herself. The once upbeat and quirky personality she usually donned had shifted dramatically. Her videos had suddenly been filled with silent stares and long pauses. In July, viewers even noticed a gun in the background of one of her makeup tutorials. Fans began commenting about how she appeared frightened and distressed.

Source: YouTube

A couple weeks later, Marina posted another video that made fans even more concerned. Commenters pointed out bruises on the back of her arms and that her eyes were wide and unblinking, and then a finger briefly directing her from the side of the frame. Most worryingly of all, 13 seconds into the video, the vlogger seemed to whisper the words, “Help me.”

Source: YouTube