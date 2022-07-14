QVC Host Mary Beth Roe Is Working With a Broken Ankle, but How Did She Break It?
One of the main appeals of QVC is the charisma and personality of the show's hosts, which only naturally means that plenty of viewers will be concerned when one of those hosts appears to be injured or sick. Recently, QVC favorite Mary Beth Roe has been showing up on air in a leg brace, leading many to wonder what happened to her and why she's doing most of her segments from a chair.
What happened to Mary Beth Roe?
As it turns out, Mary Beth's leg brace is the result of a broken ankle. In a post on Facebook from July 4, Mary Beth explained that she had rolled her ankle while walking into her garage.
"I hope you all had a safe and wonderful day of celebrating our Independence!" she wrote in the post. "I lost my independence this morning after breaking my ankle! Rolled my ankle stepping down into the garage."
"So it will be a few days 'til I’m back on air, but I’ll keep you updated," the post continued. "God cares about every detail in our lives, and I trust He has a purpose in this, too."
Now, just a little over a week later, Mary Beth has returned to the air. Her ankle may still be in recovery, but it's clear that Mary Beth was eager to get back in front of regular QVC buyers who had missed her.
"I’m going to scoot back to work Tues at 11am-1pm on QVC 2," she wrote in a post on Facebook that was accompanied by video of her using a knee scooter. "It will be interesting, because I’ve never worked injured before! See you then."
Thankfully, it seems this injury is one which Mary Beth will be able to recover from, but it's also not the first time that Mary Beth has faced pretty severe injury.
Mary Beth was in a car accident in 2016.
In 2016, Mary Beth was off the air for three months following a car crash. In a lengthy blog post for QVC, Mary Beth explained how the crash had happened and why she had been away so long. That accident was caused by a drunk driver who rear-ended Mary Beth, pushing her into the car in front of her and leading to a four-car accident. Mary Beth was hit by three different cars, and while she sustained some injuries, she somehow managed to avoid breaking any bones.
"What I was dealing with was that both eyes were hit, as well as a hard hit to my right cheekbone, a cut on my nose, and I had a serious concussion to the front and back of my brain," she explained. "As with most accidents, my neck and back were very sore, and I had injured my left knee and my right ankle. It affects your whole body head to toe!"
Thankfully, we know Mary Beth is resilient. She recovered from that accident, and she'll be back on her feet following this broken ankle in no time.