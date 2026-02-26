Mary Cosby Shared Devastating News About Her Son Robert Jr. Ahead of 'RHOSLC' Season 7 "We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow." By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 26 2026, 10:06 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

For Mary Cosby on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, a big part of her storyline involved her adult son, Robert Cosby Jr., and his struggle with addiction. So when she posted on Instagram on Feb. 25, 2026, that her son was "called home to the Lord," RHOSLC fans wanted to know what happened to the 23-year-old.

Robert Jr. was Mary's only son with her husband, Robert Cosby Sr. Robert Jr. was featured on the Bravo series over the years, from him admitting to secretly marrying his wife, to admitting to Mary that he needed help with his substance abuse issues. While fans worry about what happened to Mary's son, they also have questions about her future on the show as a whole.

What happened to Mary Cosby's son on 'RHOSLC'?

After a long battle with substance abuse, Robert Jr. reportedly died from an apparent overdose. KUTV CBS 2 in Salt Lake City, Utah, where Mary and her family live, reported that Sgt. Greg Wilking of the Salt Lake City Police Department said authorities had been called to a home for an overdose on Feb. 23. He confirmed that the individual who had overdosed and then died was Robert Jr.

Mary did not confirm Robert Jr.'s cause of death in her Instagram post, but she did confirm that he died. "Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord," she wrote. "Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God's promise and in knowing he is finally at peace. We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow."

Months before Robert Jr.'s death, he spoke with People about going to rehab and how he felt supported by Mary. he admitted that, at the time, he was taking his sobriety and struggle "day by day," but he had hope. "I'm not where I want to be, but I'm certainly not where I used to be," Robert Jr. told the outlet. "I will get there."

Will Mary be in Season 7 of 'RHOSLC'?

There were rumors that the filming for Season 7 of RHOSLC was going to begin big time in what would be the week of Robert Jr.'s death. Now, according to Deadline, filming was put on pause because of Robert Jr.'s death. When filming continues, will Mary still be part of the main cast? Mary hasn't publicly shared her plans either way.

In the past, Mary was open about Robert Jr.'s struggle with substance abuse. She even spoke to him about it with cameras around during filming, and she never hid those parts of her private life. It's possible that Mary might take a break and later return. But for now, it's unclear what she wants for her future with RHOSLC.