‘RHOSLC' Star Britani Bateman’s Relationship With Her Kids Is a Doozy — Let’s Meet Them!

During Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, one of its OGs, Heather Gay, introduced the friend group to Britani Bateman. Britani came onto the show with an actor background, though she proved she wasn't putting on a show for her new cast members. The friend of the show quickly got real about her life, from her topsy-turvy relationship with ex Jared Osmond to her tumultuous divorce from second ex-husband John Scott Underwood. No wonder she was easily added to the Season 6 cast!

Britani also shared personal details about her family, including how she was estranged from her two daughters. Fortunately, she's back on track with at least one of her daughters these days. Here's what to know about Britani's kids.

Britani Bateman's kids were vocal about disagreeing with some of her life choices.

Britani's two daughters, Olivia and Taylor Bateman, were a significant part of her first season's storyline, yet never made it on the show. She shared on the show during Season 5 that they were estranged for several months. Andy Cohen also confirmed at the RHOSLC Season 5 reunion that Britani told casting she hadn't spoken to her daughters in the months leading up to her filming after Britani shocked Bronwyn Newport by blaming her for her issues with her children.

At the reunion, she claimed that she did not talk to her daughters for six months, but added that Bronwyn worsened their relationship when she allegedly dropped messy things about Britani so her daughters could find out, stating their relationship was “touch and go” before Bronwyn reportedly stepped in. Bronwyn denied doing so at the reunion.

While Britani didn't take full responsibility for causing her daughters to temporarily distance themselves from her, she admitted her romantic decisions also factored into their torn relationship. On Season 6 of RHOSLC, she explained to her castmates that her relationship with her ex-fiance, Jared Osmond, wasn't approved of by her daughters. Britani said her and Jared's two-week engagement, which she announced via Instagram in December 2024, didn't last because none of their kids thought it was a good idea.

"We just decided that our kids weren't on board, and we really want our kids to be a part of it," Britani said during the group's camping trip in southern Utah. "They were not happy because we were so on and off last year. So, we decided to call it off.”

The 'RHOSLC' mom has since reunited with her daughter, Olivia.

Although Britani hasn't always had the most ideal mother-daughter relationship with her kids, she's back in at least one of her daughter's good graces since she and Jared ended their engagement. In March 2025, she posted a heartfelt Instagram carousel of her and her daughter, Olivia, in honor of Olivia's 20th birthday. The photos included them dancing for the camera when Britani's daughter was 9 years old.

"Happy 20th Birthday, my sweet baby love @oliviabrookebateman," Britani wrote. "Oh, how time flies…From this little 9-year-old girl, you’ve grown up into the most driven, smart, kind & beautiful young woman. I’m so proud of you."

Olivia also confirmed she and her mom were back on track with an Instagram post of her own from August 2025. In her post, she shared moments from being her mom's plus-one at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards. Underneath her post, Britani praised her daughter while reflecting on the evening.

"Oh my gosh, the best trip EVER!!" she wrote. "You were so stunningly gorgeous." It's unclear where Britani's relationship with her daughter, Taylor, stands. According to Taylor's Instagram account, the Hawaii-based filmmaker doesn't have any public photos with her mom, though she filmed an Instagram reel for her in October 2024.