Meredith Is Not Happy About Being Recorded on 'RHOSLC' (Even Though She's on Reality TV) One of the 'RHOSLC" newbies might be to blame for this one. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 24 2024, 9:30 a.m. ET

Apparently, the only thing worse for a cast member on a show like The Real housewives of Salt Lake City than being given a bad edit is being recorded on top of being recorded by the reality TV cameras. Because in the preview for an episode of RHOSLC, Meredith Marks shouts, "You're recording us? You need to leave!" And it sets her off in a major way.

But who records everyone in Mexico on RHOSLC? That is, except for the Bravo cameras set up in the hotel rooms, in the van, and pointed at the ladies at all hours of the day and most of the night. One of the women is responsible for getting under Meredith's skin, but after the Monica Garcia ordeal of Season 4, these ladies are not about having their lives being filmed — unless, of course, they're being paid by Bravo for it.

Source: Fred Hayes/Bravo

Who records everyone in Mexico on 'RHOSLC'?

Judging by the placement of the ladies in the van on RHOSLC and where Meredith directs her outrage, it looks like Britani Bateman is the one who records them as they fight in the van. And in the after-show, according to some Redditors, Meredith confirmed as much. You could say it's an innocent act brought on by a friend who just wants to record the messiness of her other friends as they argue and she remains on the outside of the turmoil looking in.

But for Meredith, it's likely more about an invasion of privacy. Not only is Britani a newbie in Season 5, but she also isn't a full fledged cast member. And in Season 4, when a full-time cast member was added to the group, she betrayed everyone by using the tea she learned from the ladies to help an Instagram gossip account share that information.

You can't really blame Meredith for being on edge at the thought of a Monica 2.0. But in all fairness, Britani isn't as widely talked about as Monica was, and she (so far) doesn't seem to have nefarious reasons for recording the other women. If she wants to stay on the show, however, it probably isn't best to ruffle too many feathers when it comes to the OG ladies.

Will Britani be promoted to cast member on 'RHOSLC'?

There are rumors that Britani was initially supposed to be a full-time cast member in Season 5 and get her snowflake. But as filming progressed, Mary Cosby's storyline and openness about her son's addiction became bigger and instead of her rumored demotion, Mary maintained her snowflake as a full-time main cast member.

No new episode until 2025, oh I’m gonna miss these women so much over the holidays. What an insane run with no misses this season, I’m gonna need them to get their Emmy next year. #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/mXevaPyhna — heebie jeebies (@isbyeathreat) December 19, 2024