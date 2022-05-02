What Happened to Megan Thee Stallion's Grandmother? DetailsBy Tatayana Yomary
May. 2 2022, Published 11:46 a.m. ET
Ever since Megan Thee Stallion stepped on the scene, the hip-hop world has become the 27-year-old’s oyster. The Houston femcee has not only released countless No. 1 singles featuring the likes of Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj, but she also has a plethora of features with more of the hottest musicians in hip-hop, R&B, and pop music. Not to mention, Megan’s first studio album, “Good News,” has reached RIAA-certified platinum status.
Megan’s success is a testament to her hard-working spirit. The rapper credits her late mother and grandmother for showing her the way. Members of Megan’s “Hot Girl” fanbase are aware of the struggles the rapper faced with losing her parents in the early stages of her career. After Megan received the 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award in Houston, Texas, and credited her grandmother, fans have some questions. So, what exactly happened to Megan Thee Stallion’s grandmother? Here’s everything we know.
What happened to Megan Thee Stallion's grandmother?
Our favorite “hot girl” was awarded the 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award in Houston, Texas, on Dec. 12, 2021, per The Sun. The rapper was recognized by the city for her many contributions to the Houston community, including raising money to rebuild damaged and destroyed homes following Winter Storm Uri in February 2021.
Megan also partnered with fast-food chain Popeye’s to make a six-figure donation to Houston Random Acts of Kindness, which aided children and veterans with special needs.
During Megan’s acceptance speech, the rapper thanked her grandmother for teaching her to be a “kind” and valuable woman.
"My grandma always taught me to be kind and giving," Megan said. "I learned that from her. I was raised by very giving women. So I want to dedicate this award to my grandma because she taught me to be the woman I am today."
Megan The Stallion’s grandmother passed away two weeks after her mother, Holly Aleece Thomas.
The pain of losing a parent is one that’s indescribable. Unfortunately, Megan knows the loss all too well. According to Vibe, Megan lost her mother, Holly Aleece Thomas, in March 2019 due to a brain tumor. Megan’s grandmother passed away a mere two weeks later.
Since the passing of Megan’s mother and grandmother, the rapper has been very vocal about how these two women have influenced her life. In a now-deleted March 23, 2019, Instagram post, via GossipOnThis, Megan shared how much Holly championed her success.
“We were together EVERY DAY, Holly was my biggest cheerleader and toughest critic,” the rapper wrote. “She taught me enough for two lifetimes and if you were blessed to meet her she taught you something too. My mama is still my rock, my world, and my inspiration. I’m going to go 100 times harder because I know that’s what she would want me to do.”
Megan also shared how important graduating from college was and what that would mean for her late mother and grandmother.
“I want my big mama to be proud,” Megan told People. “She saw me going to school before she passed. My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”
And we're so proud to say that Megan graduated from Texas Southern University with a bachelor's degree in health administration on Dec. 11, 2021.
No words can ever describe the pain of losing a parent, but we’re happy that Megan is able to utilize the lessons she’s learned from her mother and grandmother.