What Happened to 'Family Matters' Star Michelle Thomas? Michelle died in 1998. By Niko Mann Published April 10 2026, 3:02 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @officialmichellethomas

Former Family Matters star Michelle Thomas died back in 1998 at the age of 30, and a recent interview with an old co-star has fans revisiting what happened to her.

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According to TV Insider, Michelle's dad is Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas, one of the founding members of Kool & the Gang. Michelle's mom is actor and coach Phynjuar Thomas. In addition to roles on The Cosby Show, The Young & the Restless, and Family Matters, Michelle won the Miss Talented Teen International pageant in Montego Bay, Jamaica, when she was just 15. So, what happened to Michelle?

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What happened to actor Michelle Thomas?

Michelle Thomas died at the age of 30 on Dec. 23, 1998, per Remind magazine. She passed away at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, and her parents, friends, and former boyfriend, former star of The Cosby Show, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, were all at her bedside when she died. Michelle died from a rare form of cancer known as desmoplastic small-round-cell tumor that she was diagnosed with in 1997.

In 1993, Michelle joined the cast of Family Matters as Myra Monkhouse, the girl who had a crush on Steve Urkel, played by Jaleel White. During an episode of The Art Of Dialogue on April 5, 2026, her former co-star, Darius McCrary, who played Eddie on the show, spoke about working with Michelle.

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"Michelle was an angel," he recalled. "Michelle Thomas was an angel, man. We didn't deserve her. Um, and I think that's why some people come here, they do what they supposed to do when they gone. Uh, she was a light. She was amazing. Uh, we had a really, really great relationship. Um, I loved her dearly."

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Darius added that the cast of the show did not know about her health issues on the set. "Michelle on that show was just brilliant," he added. "There's some roles that are written for certain people. Um, certain people can only. certain people can do certain things, and I don't think that there was anybody else that could have played that role of Myra. Nobody else could have did that. Nobody else could have did it. She was amazing. So talented."

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"When we were shooting that show, we knew nothing about her health issues, which speaks, uh, volumes, um, for her ability and her work ethic as well," he said. "Um, she never complained. We never knew anything." Her former co-star added that they'd made plans just before Michelle died.

"In fact, her and I made plans, uh, uh, right before she her, her passing," he said. "To do some, some, uh, something, and uh, didn't happen. Didn't happen. Yep. I love Michelle Thomas." Reginald Vel Johnson, who played Carl Winslow on Family Matters, said on TV One that he recalled the actor telling him she was ill before she died, while in tears.