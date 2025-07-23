Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Michelle Thomas Were More Than Lovers — Inside Their Relationship 'The Cosby Show' actors built a bond that lasted beyond their 1994 breakup. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 23 2025, 1:28 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@officialmichellethomas

The tragic news of Malcolm-Jamal Warner's death felt deeply personal to those who followed his legendary career. Before his death from an accidental drowning on July 20, 2025, Malcolm's success was rarely overshadowed by his personal life, although he was known for being in several public relationships with fellow actors, including Regina King and Karen Malina White.

Perhaps the most notable relationship associated with Malcolm was his romance with actor Michelle Thomas, best known for her role as Myra Monkhouse on Family Matters. Despite being happily married and having a child with his wife before he died, multiple social media commenters, including Michelle's Family Matters co-star Darius McCrary, couldn't help but note that the former couple was "together again."

The comments sparked many debates online, with some fans deeming the messages disrespectful to Malcolm's wife. Additionally, his death caused fans to look back on Malcolm and Michelle's relationship timeline. Here's everything to know.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Michelle Thomas's relationship began on 'The Cosby Show' set in 1988.

Malcolm and Michelle's romance began in the 1980s. They connected when she joined The Cosby Show as his character Theo Huxtable's girlfriend, Justine Williams. Over time, Michelle and Malcolm decided to take their on-screen romance off-screen and into their real lives. While they kept their relationship under wraps as much as possible, the stars were often spotted at events together and weren't shy about showing affectionate gestures like holding hands.

Michelle Thomas and Malcolm-Jamal Warner broke up in 1994.

After six years together, Michelle and Malcolm ended their relationship in 1994. The private actors never disclosed what led to their split, though they were both working on growing their careers at the time. When The Cosby Show wrapped in 1992, Malcolm continued growing his portfolio as an actor, director, and poet. Michelle, for her part, was busy with her breakout role as Myra on Family Matters, which began in 1993.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner was by Michelle Thomas's bedside before she died in 1998.

Although they didn't work out as a couple, Malcolm and Michelle remained friends years after their breakup. They also remained supportive of one another's careers, as Michelle guest-starred on Malcolm's sitcom, Malcolm & Eddie, in 1997. The following year, he was by her side when she was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the late '90s.

Michelle ultimately died of the illness in 1998 at just 30 years old. Malcolm flew to New York City, NY., from Los Angeles, Calif. to be with her at Manhattan’s Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. While there, the exes shared a sweet moment that only they would understand when she mouthed the words "Elephant Juice" to him in her hospital bed.

"[It] looks like you’re saying, ‘I love you,’" Malcolm explained to People in January 1999. "That was always our thing. When I saw her, I said, ‘Elephant juice.’ She smiled and said, ‘Elephant juice.’"

Malcolm-Jamal Warner always made sure Michelle Thomas's legacy lived on.

In the decades following Michelle's untimely death, Malcolm continued celebrating her life in the public eye. In January 2015, 17 years after his ex passed away, The Resident actor posted a photo on his Instagram and reflected on her "powerful" presence she had when she was alive.

"Michelle Doris McFarland Thomas," Malcolm captioned the throwback photo. "If there was ever an angel who walked amongst us mere mortals, this woman was it. So powerful even her haters would have to agree. She lit up the room like she lit up the screen! R.I.P., my love. We miss you."