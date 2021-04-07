MSNBC Legal Analyst Midwin Charles Sadly Passed Away at 47

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart and the deepest sadness that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved Midwin Charles,” Midwin's family wrote in a statement that was posted on her Twitter account.

The statement continued, “She was known to many as a legal commentator on television but to us, she was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, niece, and cousin. Our lives are forever changed and we will miss her for a lifetime. The family thanks you in advance for your love and prayers."

Midwin Charles' cause of death has not been revealed by her family.

The defense attorney's family confirmed the news of her passing on April 6, 2021, but the statement did not reveal her cause of death. If you follow the MSNBC legal analyst on social media, you'll see that on March 19, 2021, Midwin had to cancel an event. She wrote, "Hey guys! Sadly, happy hour is canceled. I'm not feeling well. See you next Friday."

Article continues below advertisement

Following the news of the lawyer's death, several politicians and fellow TV personalities have shared their condolences on social media. Midwin's friend, Dean Obeidallah, tweeted that he emailed her prior to her passing to wish her a "speedy recovery," but did not disclose what illness she was suffering from. "Heartbroken my friend Midwin Charles has passed," he wrote. "I literally emailed her two days ago wishing her a speedy recovery, telling her I 'miss chatting with you' on my show. She responded but never shared how serious the illness was. I will always remember her as a kind, beautiful person."

Article continues below advertisement

The View host Sunny Hostin wrote, "Midwin was my friend. We worked together on In Session/Court TV. She was a brilliant beautiful legal mind. I will miss her and am praying for her family and especially for her mother whom she adored and spoke of so often. Rest, my dear friend."

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

PBS White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor shared a photo of the two, tweeting, "This is so, so hard. My Haitian sis was a brilliant mind and a beautiful person who worked so hard. Her voice and presence will be deeply missed." CNN political analyst Natasha Alford shared, "This is devastating. Midwin, I pray you rest in power and perfect peace. Thank you for all you’ve contributed and the light you shined in the world [sic]. So many looked up to you, including me, and we will honor your memory."