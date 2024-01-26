Home > Entertainment KS95 Radio Personality Larry "Moon" Thompson Has Died, but What Happened to Him? Larry "Moon" Thompson, a regular radio personality on KS95 in the twin cities, has died, leading many fans to wonder what happened to him. By Joseph Allen Jan. 26 2024, Published 11:17 a.m. ET Source: KS95

Radio lovers in the Twin Cities are in mourning following the news that Larry "Moon" Thompson, a beloved radio personality who worked for local radio station KS95, died on Jan. 25, 2024. Moon spent 17 years on KS95 with the "Moon and Staci Show," and left the show in 2019 to focus more on his health.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the news of his death, many who loved Moon's show and his personality want to better understand what happened to him, and why he passed away. Here's what we know about what happened to Moon.

Source: KS95

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Larry 'Moon' Thompson from KS95?

Moon had been off the air since 2019 after announcing that he would be leaving the show to focus on his health. He was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2005, but continued working for more than a decade following the diagnosis. Moon's career in radio spanned a total of 45 years, and he spent the last 17 of them with KS95. Before coming to the Twin Cities, he worked in Nebraska, Las Vegas, and Houston.

Following the announcement of his death, KS95 has been paying tribute to Moon and his career both on the air and by sharing stories about him on social media. "His positive, energetic, often crazy, caring personality was evident to everyone around him. He loved radio, making people laugh, and getting to know KS95 listeners," KS95's official tribute to Moon reads.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Moon's cause of death?

Moon's ultimate cause of death was multiple sclerosis, and he reportedly died in his sleep. According to KS95's tribute to him, he spent much of his life after his diagnosis advocating on behalf of those with MS. "Moon always used his voice to raise awareness and money to fight multiple sclerosis. It’s time for one more miracle," they said. "Moon’s Miracle Fund to Fight MS will benefit the MS Society of Minnesota. There’s no better way to remember Moon than by donating to this important cause."

Article continues below advertisement

Hutch, who replaced Moon on the show after he departed in 2019, posted a lengthy statement following the news of his death. In his post, he wrote about the ways that Moon made him want to be better. “We truly lost and have said one final goodbye to a legend,” the post continued.

Hutch also said that much of his professional success and skill could be traced back to the role Moon had played in his life. Based on the tributes to him from KS95 and his former colleagues, it's clear that Moon made an incredible impact on everyone he touched in his career.