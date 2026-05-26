Google Brings Major Changes to Fitbit, and Not Everyone Loves It "The app has been redesigned and rebranded to align with this next step in our evolution." By Ivy Griffith Published May 26 2026, 2:52 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @ionatech

When you're on a fitness journey, you're going to have favorites. Favorite snacks, favorite meals, and favorite technology that helps you along the way. With everyone carrying a cell phone these days, that technology is often on us at all times in the form of trackers and health apps, meaning that a focused person will interact with their health technology frequently.

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So, it's no surprise that people have pretty big feelings about their fitness technology and how it runs. After an abrupt departure from the norm for the beloved Google fitness app, many users are wondering: what happened to my Fitbit app?! Here's what we know about the changes.

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What happened to my Fitbit app?

May 2026 brought major changes to the Google Fitbit community, and not all of them were well-received. But what exactly happened? According to a Google update, the Fitbit app became the "Google Health" app. They promise the technology their users love "with a fresh update." A promo for the change reads, "The app has been redesigned and rebranded to align with this next step in our evolution. The new redesign makes it easier to find what you’re looking for, so you can quickly find and track your progress towards your sleep, fitness, and health goals."

However, while it's a nice theory, in practice it's caused no small amount of chaos. The app offers most of the features it did before, but it has been reorganized, some features discontinued, and a Google Health Premium option offered for those who want a wider range of features.

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According to users, one major loss is the change in calorie tracking. Those who used the Fitbit app as a comprehensive calorie and food tracker are being forced to use a separate app, which means all of their health data is no longer centralized.

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Fitbit users are furious about the integration.

And, given that, it's perhaps unsurprising that people are a little angry about the changes. One Reddit post has users furiously venting about the change, with u/TheCuriousOwl writing, "So now the app is basically useless for me, I'll keep using the fitbit to track steps etc, but I need a new food tracker. Fitbit allowed me to add custom foods, quick calories, and view on the go cals in cals out. I had a goal bar for my weight loss, and thats all completely gone."

Others agreed with their frustration, one user writing, "My favorite feature was the Calories Eaten vs. Calories Burned graph with little dials so you could see day to day. That's gone."

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With the app update, the weekly calories graph isn't gone, and one user noted you "Can only view individual days and then [you] have to manually work out [the] weekly deficit. And I have to click on way more things than I did before just to get this info."