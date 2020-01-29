YouTuber Nikki Lilly's Facial Abnormality Is the Least Interesting Thing About Her!

If you don’t already know Nikki Lilly’s name, it’s time to learn it. The 15-year-old is a popular YouTuber, philanthropist, and Junior Bake Off champion, who also happens to have her own TV show.

The Brit is clearly not your average teenager, but she’s known since the age of six that she’ll never be considered "normal" due to her AVM, or arteriovenous malformation. Here’s how Nikki turned a devastating diagnosis on its head to become an inspiration to millions.