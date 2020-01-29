We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
what-happened-to-nikki-lilly-1580329517170.jpg
Source: Instagram

YouTuber Nikki Lilly's Facial Abnormality Is the Least Interesting Thing About Her!

By

If you don’t already know Nikki Lilly’s name, it’s time to learn it. The 15-year-old is a popular YouTuber, philanthropist, and Junior Bake Off champion, who also happens to have her own TV show.

The Brit is clearly not your average teenager, but she’s known since the age of six that she’ll never be considered "normal" due to her AVM, or arteriovenous malformation. Here’s how Nikki turned a devastating diagnosis on its head to become an inspiration to millions.

What happened to Nikki Lilly?

AVM is an extremely rare medical condition that causes arteries and veins in the head, neck, or spine to swell due to an abnormal tangle of blood vessels. In Nikki’s case, the condition affects the right side of her face and occasionally causes life-threatening nosebleeds. She’s undergone over 40 operations as a result of her diagnosis.