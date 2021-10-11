Here's What You Need to Know About Olivier Rousteing's Appearance on Social Media

Dominating the fashion industry is no easy feat, but Olivier Rousteing has defied all the odds. He started his career as a designer at Roberto Cavalli before swiftly climbing the ranks and being named head of the brand’s womenswear line. After sprinkling his magic at the Italian luxury fashion house for five years, Olivier replaced Christophe Decarnin in 2011 as the creative director of Balmain — at the age of 25. And the rest was history.

Many fans can recall the designer being seen with the likes of Kanye West and the Kardashians , but it recently seemed like he'd been out of the spotlight for quite some time. Most people blamed his being MIA on the global pandemic, but it appears that the reason was much more serious. After the French designer posted a photo on Instagram, social media had one question: What happened to Olivier Rousteing?

So, what happened to Olivier Rousteing?

On Oct. 9, 2021, the French designer took to social media to share in a lengthy post that he'd been severely injured in a fireplace explosion at his home the previous year. He went on to explain that he’s been keeping his burns hidden during the recovery process.

“I finally feel ready to share this. I’ve been hiding this for too long and it’s time for you to know. Exactly a year ago, the fireplace inside my house exploded. I woke up the next morning in Paris’ Hôpital Saint Louis. The talented staff at that famous hospital, which was dealing with an incredible number of COVID cases at the same time, took amazing care of me. I cannot thank them enough,” Olivier wrote.

The designer revealed that he did everything to hide his scars and added that the “obsession with perfection that fashion is known for and my own insecurities” were the reasons for his decision. Fans, fashion stars, and beauty aficionados alike flocked to the comment section to congratulate Olivier on his bravery and to share well wishes.

"Thank you for sharing. I am sure a weight has been lifted. So happy you are safe and healthy. Thank God,” Nina Garcia, Elle magazine’s editor in chief, commented with prayer hand emojis. “You are so brave for sharing this Olly. I am beyond thankful that you are healthy and safe. I’m always here for you my darling!!! Love you,” former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio commented.