Paula Faris Had to Quit 'GMA' and 'The View' Due to Health Issues

Paula Faris Had to Quit 'GMA' and 'The View' Due to Health IssuesBy Leila Kozma
Updated
Paula Faris announced her departure from The View and Good Morning America Weekends in July 2018, and fans were completely shocked.
The journalist and television host suffered a miscarriage and a concussion a few months prior before making that decision. However, some believed that her alleged feud with co-host Whoopi Goldberg was to blame. We investigate: What happened to Paula Faris?
Paula Faris said she went through "months of hell" before making the decision to leave.
Paula went through "months of hell" before arriving at the big decision. As she told Good Housekeeping, her life turned completely upside down in the months leading up to her departure.
"I went from a period of seven months where I had a miscarriage, [and] I had a concussion — someone threw something at my head when I was doing a live shot and that knocked me out of work for three weeks," she explained.
"[Then] the day I got cleared to go to work, I got in a head-on car crash. A couple of months later I got influenza, and influenza turned into pneumonia," she added.
Paula interpreted the seemingly unending stream of unfortunate events as a sign telling her to forge change in her life, and she decided to quit her roles at The View and Good Morning America Weekends at the same time.
In part, the decision was fueled by the need to take a break. More importantly, however, she wanted to spend more time focusing on her own projects, like the Journeys of Faith with Paula Faris podcast. As a Christian television host, Paula experienced firsthand the difficulty of discussing topics related to faith and religion in a news environment.
As she told Good Housekeeping, she was hoping to create a space where people could openly talk about their religious beliefs. As she explained, most approach this topic with a sense of caution, as they are worried that voicing their opinions might offend others.
Since its launch, Journeys of Faith with Paula Faris featured prominent guests like Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum Melissa Joan Hart or musician Michael W. Smith.
Paula's new book, 'Called Out,' came out on April 21, 2020.
In addition to the podcast, Paula also took on a new role as a senior national correspondent at ABC News in the autumn of 2018. Her first book, Called Out, was published on April 21, 2020. The autobiography explores the process of identity-formation through a collection of interviews.
"The most difficult aspect [...] was feeling so lost. I had lost my purpose, my identity, and [...] I had no idea who I was [...] outside of [...] my career," Paula explained in a recent episode of The View.
It's not just my story, I conduct a lot of interviews with others who've have misplaced their significance, and how we've been able to root into a purpose and an identity that don't shift and shake when the times do or when there's a personal crisis," Paula added.