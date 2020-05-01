Paula Faris Had to Quit 'GMA' and 'The View' Due to Health Issues

The journalist and television host suffered a miscarriage and a concussion a few months prior before making that decision. However, some believed that her alleged feud with co-host Whoopi Goldberg was to blame. We investigate: What happened to Paula Faris ?

Paula Faris announced her departure from The View and Good Morning America Weekends in July 2018, and fans were completely shocked.

Paula Faris said she went through "months of hell" before making the decision to leave.

Paula went through "months of hell" before arriving at the big decision. As she told Good Housekeeping, her life turned completely upside down in the months leading up to her departure. "I went from a period of seven months where I had a miscarriage, [and] I had a concussion — someone threw something at my head when I was doing a live shot and that knocked me out of work for three weeks," she explained.

Source: Getty

"[Then] the day I got cleared to go to work, I got in a head-on car crash. A couple of months later I got influenza, and influenza turned into pneumonia," she added. Paula interpreted the seemingly unending stream of unfortunate events as a sign telling her to forge change in her life, and she decided to quit her roles at The View and Good Morning America Weekends at the same time.

Source: Getty

In part, the decision was fueled by the need to take a break. More importantly, however, she wanted to spend more time focusing on her own projects, like the Journeys of Faith with Paula Faris podcast. As a Christian television host, Paula experienced firsthand the difficulty of discussing topics related to faith and religion in a news environment.