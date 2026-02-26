Fans of Pantera Singer Phil Anselmo Are Concerned — What Happened? The musician shared an update on social media. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 26 2026, 2:04 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of Pantera lead singer Phil Anselmo are concerned after seeing a Facebook post about his ill health, and now, they want to know what happened to the "Domination" artist.

Phil and Pantera burst onto the music scene with their heavy metal sound in the early 1990s. Their album "Cowboys from Hell" was released in 1990, according to Ultimate Classic Rock. After news of his ill health made the rounds on social media, Phil shared an update with his fans. So, what happened?

What happened to Pantera singer Phil Anselmo?

Fans became concerned after an AI-generated page claimed that Phil had blood cancer. The musician took to social media after learning bout the rumor to set the record straight for his fans with a candid video. Phil shared the video on his Instagram page with the caption, "I’m fine! Fake pages & AI-assisted a-holes chugging out a lot of fake posts about me lately … Here I am, healthy & staying busy at home with my already established projects! Thanks for the good vibes!"

Phil also put the rumors to rest in the video. "Ladies and gentlemen, Philip H. Anselmo here. There's an A.I. page that is going bananas about me, and it's putting out bulls--t, bulls--t, bulls--t," he said. "I'm healthy as a horse. There's incredible stuff going on. Mixing the new Down. King Parrot is coming into town. Performing the new 'En Minor' in the studio, trying to get that finished. There's a zillion things going on."

"Anyway, I hope everybody else is healthy, as we are over here," he added. "Much love to you, and thank you everyone who wished me a speedy recovery and all that. Come on. D--n AI s--t."

Phil made the video after the rumors ended up on several social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Reddit. One Reddit user wrote, "My wife saw a Facebook post insinuating something is up with his health. What happened? Or is this some AI crap?"

Pantera was extremely popular in the 1990s, and Phil shared his thoughts about the band touring with Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne back in 1999. "I’m the biggest Sabbath fan on this tour," he said. "I was 14 years old when I heard the 'Paranoid' album at a buddy of mine’s house, and I didn’t know what happened to me. Then weed gets into the mix, and if you smoke weed you end up enjoying Black Sabbath more than anything."

"When I heard the Sabotage album, it was over, man! It’s all I listened to. I couldn’t not listen to that record! I had to hear it every day, every waking moment. I was at school supposedly trying to get a f--king education, and all I could think about was that album," he added. "Black Sabbath are the gods, man!"