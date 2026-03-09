What Happened to Rachel Tussey of Midlife Unmuted on TikTok? Details on the Tragedy “To me, it looks like incompetence." By Tatayana Yomary Published March 9 2026, 11:10 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@midlifeunmuted

In the quest to look and feel their best, many people decide to go under the knife for various cosmetic procedures. One may argue that the trend has become standard practice due to celebrities being open about their experiences, but it can have serious consequences. From singer K. Michelle to fitness influencer Jenelle Salazar Butler, aka @getbodiedbyj on Instagram, plastic surgery stories gone wrong have not been enough for folks to steer clear.

Rachel Tussey, an Ohio mom of three known on TikTok as @midlifeunmuted, has been open about getting plastic surgery. She shared her excitement with her 27,000-plus followers online. And while many had high hopes for the procedure, tragedy struck. So, what happened to Rachel Tussey? Here’s the rundown.

What happened to TikTok creator Rachel Tussey from Midlife Unmuted?

Unfortunately, the TikTok creator has tragically passed away. Rachel, who was undergoing a tummy tuck procedure, had strange complications that led to her untimely death. The surgery was scheduled for Feb. 25, 2026, and Rachel shared updates leading up to the procedure with her followers. In fact, she shared a video of herself moments before the surgery was scheduled.

“My husband is here. I’ve got a great support team,” Rachel said while in bed at the JourneyLite Surgery Center. “I’m really looking forward to this next chapter.” She continued: “I’m in good hands. I know God’s got my back. Let’s do this.”

However, Rachel’s husband, Jeremy Tussey, took to TikTok on March 3, 2026, to share that things had gone left. He said that after receiving a call that he could come in and see her, he entered the facility and immediately spoke with a doctor, who assured him that the procedure went well.

Jeremy said he heard Rachel talking in the background, asking for him. After seeing his wife, a nurse came in and asked Rachel about her pain. Rachel mumbled, and the nurse said that she “was just checking” since she had just given her Dilaudid and fentanyl for pain.

After speaking with another nurse, Jeremy looked down and realized that Rachel had an “off-colored, white face.” While he assumed it was from the surgery, it turned out that Rachel was unresponsive. Despite being administered Narcan, Rachel continued to be unresponsive. She was then transferred to Bethesda North Hospital, where she was put on a ventilator. Unfortunately, doctors at the hospital confirmed the worst.

"She was without oxygen for over six minutes, and I don’t know how that happens when there is a crew that is supposed to be taking care of her," Jeremy said on TikTok. "I was told last night that she's brain dead."

He shared that he was told that he had a couple of days to make a decision about life support. However, he made it a point to call out the staff at the surgery center. “To me, it looks like incompetence,” an emotional Jeremy said. “ If the doctor had been there, this wouldn’t have happened, or if we had been at a hospital, this wouldn’t have happened. Somebody dropped the ball and killed my wife." Per a GoFundMe page, Jeremy decided to take Rachel off of life support, and she died.

Rachel Tussey’s GoFundMe page is nearing its goal.

A GoFundMe page, created by Julia McCune on behalf of Jeremy, set a goal of $26,000. Donations have already reached over $25,000, so it’s only a matter of time before the family can reach the goal.

“Rachel stands to leave behind her loving husband, Jeremy, and their three children, Tristan, Alec, and Livi, the GoFundMe page reads. “As her family navigates this devastating loss, they are also facing significant unexpected expenses during an already overwhelming time of grief.”

@midlifeunmuted_ The GoFundMe link is in her bio. If anyone feels moved to donate, it is greatly appreciated. Thank you everybody for your support. ♬ original sound - MidLifeUnmuted_