Remember Raini Rodriguez from Disney's 'Austin & Ally'? Here's What Happened to Her Raini is still very much acting. She's just focused more on lending her voice to projects. By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 30 2024, 2:00 p.m. ET

You probably recognize the name Raini Rodriguez from the hit Disney show Austin & Ally, where she played the bold and sassy Trish. While she was very much the “in your face” type back then, her recent low profile has left fans wondering: Whatever happened to Raini?

Unlike Little Rascals star Bug Hall, who left Hollywood for farm life (yes, really), Raini hasn’t disappeared. She’s still acting, but her focus has shifted more toward animated films. Here’s what Raini’s been up to lately.

What happened to Raini Rodriguez from Disney Channel?

These days, Raini is focused on animated films, lending her voice to bring characters to life. In September 2024, she shared her excitement on Instagram about working on the animated film Cricket and Antoinette, which, as she mentioned, is now available on-demand and digital. She also added that she "loved getting to work with @davidhenrie to bring this cute story to life."

Speaking of David Henrie, the former Wizards of Waverly Place star is also back in the spotlight with Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, where fans get to see Justin all grown up with a family of his own. The reboot series hit Disney+ on Oct. 29, 2024, and consists of 21 episodes, in case you were wondering.

Raini Rodriguez also voices Sammy Gutierrez in 'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' and 'Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.'

In addition to Cricket and Antoinette, Raini lends her voice to a major character in two Netflix series: Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous and Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. Raini voices Sammy Gutierrez, the spirited and passionate camper who finds herself stranded at Camp Cretaceous. Sammy's journey doesn't stop there, she grows into an adult in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, showcasing her evolution from an adventurous teen to a mature survivor, who by the way, is dating Yasmina in the show.

Season 2 of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory dropped on Oct. 17, 2024, leaving fans hanging with a major cliffhanger. With so many unanswered questions, we're crossing our fingers that Season 3 is already in the works (and we're sure Raini is too!).

Riani Rodriguez spends a lot of time hanging out with her brother, Rico.

When Raini isn’t behind the mic, which seems to be often, she’s likely spending time with her brother Rico, another former Disney Channel star. He played Leo in Good Luck Charlie and even starred alongside his sister as Benny in Austin & Ally.

In August 2024, Raini posted a sweet birthday tribute to Rico on Instagram, writing, "So I’m a couple of days late, but only because we’ve been celebrating you all week … HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my ride or die, my partner in crime, my forever twin."