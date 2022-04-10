‘Wicked Tuna’ Stars and Fans Mourn Loss of Fan-Favorite Dog Reba

According to Channel Guide Magazine, Reba died of cancer during filming. Viewers had seen her on Wicked Tuna ever since TJ joined the show in Season 3, so her absence is conspicuous.

in a clip from the March 20 episode, a grieving TJ says that he got Reba when she was eight weeks old. “So I would say that this is, you know, hands down, the hardest day of my life,” TJ added in the episode.

But he also appreciated that crew was fishing aboard Hot Tuna in a tribute to their fallen canine companion.