RiceGum Stepped Away From Streaming Because He No Longer Felt Committed to It

Becoming a popular live streamer is something that many people aspire to, but few actually do. RiceGum had done exactly that, building a following on YouTube and other platforms that made him one of the most popular people on the internet.

As often happens, though, RiceGum, whose real name is Bryan Quang Le, stepped away from streaming in spite of his huge following. His hiatus began in 2021, and after making a brief return in 2023, it seems clear that RiceGum is no longer interested in the daily grind that comes with regular live streams. Here's what we know about what happened to him:

What happened to RiceGum?

RiceGum first announced in July 2023 that he would be signing a contract with Rumble, and it was on that platform that he announced that he was doing what would probably be his last stream. "Yeah, it's probably my last stream. Re-sign for four years chat?," he said jokingly. "You guys are crazy, bro. I really sit here for a year of my life for pride, like I really did this s--t for a year. And when you are streaming, you can't really do anything else but commit to this s--t."

The streamer went on to thank those who had supported him through his time on Rumble, and said that he had even considered just disappearing without telling anyone, but felt like those who followed him deserved a more proper farewell. "Some of you all were really in here the whole year," he said. "That s--t is amazing. I wasn't even about to stream. I was about to just leave but I was feeling bad as sh*t 'cus you guys are hella nice to me."

Although he was pretty clearly over streaming, he added more praise for his fans. "I could have streamed a month or two and nobody f--king watches me and they drop my f--king deal or whatever, but, you guys were in here. You guys really helped me secure this s--t, so you guys have a warm place in my heart," he explained.

When he was asked by fans what his reasons were for leaving, he didn't offer many specifics other than the fact that he really didn't like streaming, at least anymore. "Why are you leaving? 'Cause f--k this streaming s--t, on god bro, f--k this s--t. I don't even f--k with you all like that. No. I'm just kidding."

Although he didn't address any more specifics beyond what he said, he announced separately that he and his partner had lost their child to stillbirth, the kind of traumatic event that undoubtedly shaped his feelings about his life. He didn't directly link that trauma to his decision to step away from streaming, but the two were almost undoubtedly connected.