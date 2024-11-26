Home > Entertainment > Music Fans Are Sending Their Love to Rittz Following Reports That He Was Hospitalized Rittz was been in the ICU for a week but hasn't explained why. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 26 2024, 9:40 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@rittz

Jonathan McCollum, the rapper better known as Rittz, recently announced the news that he had been in the hospital, alongside a picture of himself in bed. Following the news that Rittz had been hospitalized for what at least looks like a severe condition, many wanted to know more about exactly what happened to the rapper.

While he hasn't provided a ton of detail, fans are nonetheless speculating both about how he wound up in the ICU, and also about whether he would be released soon. Here's what we know.

What happened to Rittz?

In a post on Instagram from Nov. 25, Rittz said that he had been in the ICU "since Tuesday," which likely means since Nov. 19. "I know I have phone calls to make/ Features to write/ New music to write/ People to pay/ And a whole lot of other stuff to catch up on," he wrote in the caption. "Let me get my feet and balance back underneath me and I'll be back." The caption did not include any details on what happened to him.

The photo of Rittz made his condition look serious, as there was significant swelling around his face, and many fans think he has also been intubated and ventilated. Fans have offered some speculation on what the 44-year-old rapper might have been in the hospital for, but all we know is that he's been in the hospital for a week and hasn't provided any updates on when he might be released.

Fans offered prayers and concerns for the rapper to get out of the ICU soon.

Rittz, who is signed to the Missouri-based label Tech N9ne, received an outpouring of love and support from his fans after announcing that he was in the hospital. "Sending positive energy and prayers brother!" one person wrote in the comments under his post. "Praying for you dawg," another person added. "Get that much-needed rest so you can be at your best! Hope you get well soon," a third wrote.

While fans have speculated about what happened to Rittz, some have also wondered whether he wrote the social media post himself given the state he appears to be in the photo. It's possible, though, that that photo was from early in his hospital stay, and he has since recovered pretty substantially. It's unclear whether Rittz will offer any sort of explanation for his condition or simply return to focusing on his music.

Many also noted that Rittz was in restraints, and wondered whether he had been aggressive or confused at some point in his stay. It's possible, though, that the restraints were added when he was intubated to prevent him from ripping the tube out of his throat on his own.