Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Northwestern State DB Ronnie Caldwell Has Died After Being Shot Multiple Times Northwestern State football player Ronnie Caldwell died on Oct. 12, 2023, leading many to wonder what happened to the 21 year old. By Joseph Allen Oct. 27 2023, Published 10:19 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/NSU Demons Football

The Gist: Northwestern State defensive back Ronnie Caldwell was shot and killed near campus on Oct. 12, 2023.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting, but no one has been arrested and charged with murder yet.

Ronnie's death led the team to cancel the remainder of its season, and also led the head coach to resign from his role.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the death of one of its players, the Northwestern State football team announced that it would be canceling the rest of its season. The player who died, Ronnie Caldwell, was just 21 years old. His entire team and the community are in mourning following his death.

Given that the team has decided to cancel the rest of its season, many naturally wondered what happened to Ronnie that led them to take such a drastic step. Ronnie died in pretty tragic circumstances, and we've got all the details on what happened below.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Ronnie Caldwell?

Ronnie was shot multiple times on the morning of Oct. 12, 2023. The shooting took place at approximately 1:08 a.m. local time on University Parkway, near Northwestern State's campus. Two men have been arrested in connection with Ronnie's death. Police first detained 27-year-old John McIntosh, who was Ronnie's roommate, on possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. He has now been released on bond.

Article continues below advertisement

Police also arrested Ronnie's former teammate, 22-year-old Maurice Campbell II, on "obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance." Although both men have been arrested, neither has been charged with murder. It isn't clear whether police suspect that either or both men could be responsible for the crime.

What was Ronnie Caldwell's cause of death?

Police officers attempted to treat Ronnie at the scene after he had been shot, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. While his exact cause of death hasn't been released, it was related to the shooting. The motive behind the shooting remains a mystery. Police are continuing to investigate, but this shooting has already had enormous ramifications on Ronnie's former team and on the school he attended.

Article continues below advertisement

Statement from the Northwestern State Athletic Department



📄 https://t.co/tmYvLQ1unY pic.twitter.com/C7GpnIepxz — NSU Demons (@NSUDemons) October 26, 2023

In the wake of Ronnie's death, not only has the remainder of the season been canceled, but head coach Brad Laird also turned in his resignation. "Due to the loss of Ronnie and the emotional burden it has caused me, I don't feel I can give my all to these players or this program," he said. "Any coach will tell you that their players become like family, so the loss of Ronnie was like losing a son"