Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Has Been Sentenced to Jail Time After Three Arrests Rosie O'Donnell's daughter has suffered from addiction for years. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 30 2025, 10:34 a.m. ET

In a recent post on Instagram, Rosie O'Donnell asked for prayers for her daughter. The post, which also included an expression of love, led many to wonder what exactly had happened to Rosie's daughter, Chelsea.

Chelsea, who is now 28, is apparently headed to prison. Here's what we know about why she was sentenced to prison time, and what Rosie has said about it.

What happened to Rosie O'Donnell's daughter?

“My child Chelsea Belle — before addiction took over her life,” Rosie wrote on Instagram. “Loved her then i love her now as she faces a scary future- prayers welcomed.” According to Today, Chelsea had her probation revoked and was sentenced to time in prison by the Marinette County Wisconsin Circuit Court following three arrests in 2024. These arrests appear to be related to her struggles with addiction.

Rosie is a mother to five children, and adopted Chelsea in 1997. A little more than 10 years ago, she asked for social media's help when Chelsea disappeared at the age of 17. Per Today, Chelsea has been arrested three times for felony child neglect and drug possession. In November 2024, she was arrested for two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs, and two felony counts of bail jumping.

She pled guilty to the charges in January and was sentenced to six years' probation. That probation is what has now been revoked, and means she will now serve time in prison. Because of her arrests, Chelsea has been subject to various headlines over the years. In a post on Substack from April of this year, Rosie wrote at length about her daughter and their relationship, explaining that she was working on bettering herself the way everyone should.

“She is doing so well now in spite of the tabloid fodder,” she wrote at the time. “She’s working on herself aren’t we all.” “And she has the right to do it without strangers judgement,” she continued. “I wish I could delete my fame for her.” Rosie also said that she was proud of her daughter, even as she acknowledged that parenting is an impossible challenge for everyone who tries.

"We raise them. We do our best," she wrote. "We all fail in so many ways. But rain or shine, same name or not, that's my girl, fierce and determined." According to Us Weekly, an official said that Chelsea's probation had been revoked because of allegations of sexual assault. They also quote an anonymous official who said that she wasn't showing any signs of progress in a treatment program for her addiction.